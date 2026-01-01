Get found by drivers who need new tyres with a .tires domain
Rs.29,299/yrRs.2,599/1st yearFor first year
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About the .tires domain
A quick overview to help you choose and register a .tires domain
What is a .tires domain?
.tires is a generic top-level domain for the tire industry. It has no public eligibility restrictions and is commonly used by businesses, retailers, and reviewers focused on tires and related services.
Who is a .tires domain for?
A .tires domain works well for tire retailers, auto repair shops, vehicle service centers, and car enthusiasts who want a clear, industry-specific web address that helps customers quickly understand what you offer.
Why choose a .tires domain?
A .tires domain helps make your website purpose clear at a glance, which can improve recognition and trust. It also gives you a practical, easy-to-remember address for your site, email, and marketing as your business grows.
Domain information for .tires
TLD
.tires
TLD type
gTLD
Minimum registration period
1 year
Maximum registration period
1 year
Domain privacy protection
Free
RegistrarLock
DNSSEC
ICANN fee
Rs.56
Why register your domain with Hostinger?
No technical knowledge required
24/7 expert support
Free domain privacy protection
Free coming soon page or link in bio site
Competitive pricing
Tips
How to get the best domain name
1. Include your brand name
Use your brand name or keywords to boost recognition and visibility in search results.
2. Keep it short
Domain names under three words are easier to read and remember.
3. Less is more
Avoid hyphens, numbers, slang, and hard-to-spell words.
4. Think about your audience
Choose an extension that fits your audience, whether itâ€™s local or global.
5. Act fast
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.tires domain FAQs
What does a .tires domain mean?
A .tires domain tells visitors your site is about tires, wheel services, or related products. It is commonly used by tire shops, auto businesses, and brands selling tire-focused content.
Is a .tires domain trusted?
Yes. .tires is a valid top-level domain with an official registry, so it works normally in browsers, email, and search engines. Trust depends more on your site and security than on the extension itself.
Is a .tires a good domain?
Yes, if your site is clearly about tires, car care, or tire sales. Search engines treat it the same as other TLDs for SEO, so relevant content matters more than the extension.
Should I choose a .tires domain or .com domain?
Choose .tires if you want a name that signals a specific tire-related purpose and the .com version is unavailable. Choose .com if you want the broadest familiarity for a general audience.
Who can register a .tires domain?
Anyone can register a .tires domain. There is no special industry or location requirement.
Are there restrictions on .tires domains?
Yes, standard domain name rules still apply. The name must use allowed characters and follow registry length limits, and some reserved names cannot be registered.
How much does a .tires domain cost?
At Hostinger, a .tires domain costs Rs.2,599 for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is Rs.29,299/year. As Hostinger is an ICANN-accredited registrar, your domain is managed securely. Auto-renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.