Help more people find their match with a .singles domain

Rs.10,899/yrRs.2,299/1st year
Save 79%
For first year
.singles

About the .singles domain

A quick overview to help you choose and register a .singles domain

What is a .singles domain?

.singles is a generic TLD with no special eligibility restrictions. It is often used for dating, matchmaking, and solo-lifestyle sites, but any individual or business can register it.

Who is a .singles domain for?

A .singles domain works well for dating platforms, matchmaking services, relationship coaches, and solo lifestyle projects that want a clear, memorable web address. It suits niche sites and growing communities.

Why choose a .singles domain?

A .singles domain helps make your websiteâ€™s purpose clear at a glance, which can improve recognition and reduce confusion. It also gives you a concise, memorable web address that works well across sites, email, and marketing.

Domain information for .singles

TLD
.singles
TLD type
gTLD
Minimum registration period
1 year
Maximum registration period
1 year
Domain privacy protection
Free
RegistrarLock
DNSSEC
ICANN fee
Rs.56

Why register your domain with Hostinger?

No technical knowledge required
24/7 expert support
Free domain privacy protection
Free coming soon page or link in bio site
Competitive pricing
Tips

How to get the best domain name

1. Include your brand name

Use your brand name or keywords to boost recognition and visibility in search results.
Domain names under three words are easier to read and remember.
Avoid hyphens, numbers, slang, and hard-to-spell words.
Choose an extension that fits your audience, whether itâ€™s local or global.
Great domains sell quickly â€” search and secure yours today.Start search

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.singles domain FAQs

A .singles domain suggests a site for single people, dating, or relationship-focused content. It was created as a generic extension, but today people mainly use it for personal profiles or matchmaking services.
Yes. .singles is a valid top-level domain with an official registry, so it works normally in browsers, email, and search results. Trust also depends on the site itself, not just the extension.
Yes, if your site is about dating, matchmaking, or single lifestyles. Search engines treat it the same as other extensions for SEO, so content and relevance matter more than the ending.
Choose .singles if you want a clear match for a dating or singles-focused brand, or if the .com name you want is unavailable. Choose .com if you want the broadest familiarity and a more general-purpose domain.
Anyone can register a .singles domain. There are no special eligibility requirements for individuals or businesses.
Yes, standard domain rules apply. The name must use allowed characters and cannot be a reserved or blocked registry name.
At Hostinger, a .singles domain costs Rs.2,299 for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is Rs.10,899/year. As Hostinger is an ICANN-accredited registrar, your domain is managed securely. Auto-renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.

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