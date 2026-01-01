Build your brand with a .security domain
Why a .security domain?
What is a .security domain?
.security is a generic top-level domain for security-related sites, products, and services. It has no special eligibility restrictions, and is managed by XYZ.COM LLC.
Who is a .security domain for?
A .security domain works well for cybersecurity firms, IT teams, compliance consultants, and risk management services that want to signal trust, protection, and expertise. It also suits security-focused tools and awareness projects.
Why choose a .security domain?
A .security domain helps make your website purpose clear at a glance, improving recognition and trust in links, emails, and marketing. It offers a focused, professional option that supports consistent branding as your business grows.