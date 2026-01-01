Bring your German school community online with a .schule domain
Rs.9,199/yrRs.3,399/1st yearFor first year
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About the .schule domain
A quick overview to help you choose and register a .schule domain
What is a .schule domain?
.schule is a generic top-level domain for schools and education-related sites. It means “school” in German and is open for general registration, making it a clear fit for German-speaking educational organizations.
Who is a .schule domain for?
.schule domains fit schools, teachers, tutors, training centers, and education projects that want a clear, German-language web address. It works well for local institutions and learning communities.
Why choose a .schule domain?
A .schule domain helps visitors understand your website instantly and supports a clear, memorable brand. It works well across websites, email, and marketing, giving your online presence a consistent, professional foundation as it grows.
Domain information for .schule
TLD
.schule
TLD type
gTLD
Minimum registration period
1 year
Maximum registration period
1 year
Domain privacy protection
Free
RegistrarLock
DNSSEC
ICANN fee
Rs.56
Why register your domain with Hostinger?
No technical knowledge required
24/7 expert support
Free domain privacy protection
Free coming soon page or link in bio site
Competitive pricing
Tips
How to get the best domain name
1. Include your brand name
Use your brand name or keywords to boost recognition and visibility in search results.
2. Keep it short
Domain names under three words are easier to read and remember.
3. Less is more
Avoid hyphens, numbers, slang, and hard-to-spell words.
4. Think about your audience
Choose an extension that fits your audience, whether it’s local or global.
5. Act fast
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.schule domain FAQs
What does a .schule domain mean?
“.schule” means “school” in German. It is commonly used by schools, teachers, tutoring services, and education projects, especially for German-speaking audiences.
Is a .schule domain trusted?
Yes. .schule is a valid top-level domain and works normally in browsers, email, and search engines. It is run through an official domain registry, so it follows standard DNS rules.
Is a .schule a good domain?
Yes, if your site is about education, schools, or learning in German. Search engines treat it the same as other extensions, so content and relevance matter more than the ending.
Should I choose a .schule domain or .com domain?
Choose .schule if you want a name that clearly matches education or a German-speaking audience. Choose .com if you want the broadest recognition and a higher chance that the exact name is already available.
Who can register a .schule domain?
Anyone can register a .schule domain. It is not limited to schools or education providers, so individuals, businesses, and organizations can all apply.
Are there restrictions on .schule domains?
There are no special eligibility restrictions, but the name still has to follow normal domain rules. That means no spaces, no invalid characters, and no names that are reserved by the registry.
How much does a .schule domain cost?
At Hostinger, a .schule domain costs Rs.3,399 for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is Rs.9,199/year. As Hostinger is an ICANN-accredited registrar, your domain is managed securely. Auto-renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.