Build the review platform every buyer turns to with a .reviews domain

Rs.20,099/yrRs.1,399/1st year
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.reviews

About the .reviews domain

A quick overview to help you choose and register a .reviews domain

What is a .reviews domain?

.reviews is a generic top-level domain for review-focused sites and pages. It’s an unrestricted gTLD, so it can be used by anyone, especially for product, service, or business reviews.

Who is a .reviews domain for?

A .reviews domain works well for review sites, comparison blogs, product testers, and local service directories that want to build trust and make feedback easy to find. It suits both niche projects and larger content platforms.

Why choose a .reviews domain?

A .reviews domain makes your website purpose clear at a glance, helping people understand what your business offers right away. It can improve recognition, support trust, and keep your online presence easy to remember as you grow.

Domain information for .reviews

TLD
.reviews
TLD type
gTLD
Minimum registration period
1 year
Maximum registration period
1 year
Domain privacy protection
Free
RegistrarLock
DNSSEC
ICANN fee
Rs.56

Why register your domain with Hostinger?

No technical knowledge required
24/7 expert support
Free domain privacy protection
Free coming soon page or link in bio site
Competitive pricing
Tips

How to get the best domain name

1. Include your brand name

Use your brand name or keywords to boost recognition and visibility in search results.
Domain names under three words are easier to read and remember.
Avoid hyphens, numbers, slang, and hard-to-spell words.
Choose an extension that fits your audience, whether it’s local or global.
Great domains sell quickly — search and secure yours today.Start search

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.reviews domain FAQs

A .reviews domain signals that a site is focused on reviews, ratings, or opinions. It’s commonly used by publishers, blogs, and businesses that share product, service, or customer feedback.
Yes. .reviews is a valid top-level domain with an official registry, so it works normally in browsers, email, and search engines. Trust depends more on the website and content than the extension.
Yes, if your site is centered on reviews or comparisons. Search engines treat it the same as other extensions for SEO, so useful content and relevance matter more than the ending.
Choose .reviews if you want an extension that describes review content and the .com version is unavailable. Choose .com if your audience expects the most familiar general-purpose domain.
Anyone can register a .reviews domain. It is an open extension, so there are no special eligibility requirements for individuals, businesses, or organizations.
Yes, like all domains, it must follow standard naming rules. The name can’t contain spaces or invalid characters, and some names may be reserved by the registry.
At Hostinger, a .reviews domain costs Rs.1,399 for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is Rs.20,099/year. As Hostinger is an ICANN-accredited registrar, your domain is managed securely. Auto-renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.

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