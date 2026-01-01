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About the .reviews domain
A quick overview to help you choose and register a .reviews domain
What is a .reviews domain?
.reviews is a generic top-level domain for review-focused sites and pages. It’s an unrestricted gTLD, so it can be used by anyone, especially for product, service, or business reviews.
Who is a .reviews domain for?
A .reviews domain works well for review sites, comparison blogs, product testers, and local service directories that want to build trust and make feedback easy to find. It suits both niche projects and larger content platforms.
Why choose a .reviews domain?
A .reviews domain makes your website purpose clear at a glance, helping people understand what your business offers right away. It can improve recognition, support trust, and keep your online presence easy to remember as you grow.
Domain information for .reviews
TLD
.reviews
TLD type
gTLD
Minimum registration period
1 year
Maximum registration period
1 year
Domain privacy protection
Free
RegistrarLock
DNSSEC
ICANN fee
Rs.56
Why register your domain with Hostinger?
No technical knowledge required
24/7 expert support
Free domain privacy protection
Free coming soon page or link in bio site
Competitive pricing
Tips
How to get the best domain name
1. Include your brand name
Use your brand name or keywords to boost recognition and visibility in search results.
2. Keep it short
Domain names under three words are easier to read and remember.
3. Less is more
Avoid hyphens, numbers, slang, and hard-to-spell words.
4. Think about your audience
Choose an extension that fits your audience, whether it’s local or global.
5. Act fast
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.reviews domain FAQs
What does a .reviews domain mean?
A .reviews domain signals that a site is focused on reviews, ratings, or opinions. It’s commonly used by publishers, blogs, and businesses that share product, service, or customer feedback.
Is a .reviews domain trusted?
Yes. .reviews is a valid top-level domain with an official registry, so it works normally in browsers, email, and search engines. Trust depends more on the website and content than the extension.
Is a .reviews a good domain?
Yes, if your site is centered on reviews or comparisons. Search engines treat it the same as other extensions for SEO, so useful content and relevance matter more than the ending.
Should I choose a .reviews domain or .com domain?
Choose .reviews if you want an extension that describes review content and the .com version is unavailable. Choose .com if your audience expects the most familiar general-purpose domain.
Who can register a .reviews domain?
Anyone can register a .reviews domain. It is an open extension, so there are no special eligibility requirements for individuals, businesses, or organizations.
Are there restrictions on .reviews domains?
Yes, like all domains, it must follow standard naming rules. The name can’t contain spaces or invalid characters, and some names may be reserved by the registry.
How much does a .reviews domain cost?
At Hostinger, a .reviews domain costs Rs.1,399 for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is Rs.20,099/year. As Hostinger is an ICANN-accredited registrar, your domain is managed securely. Auto-renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.