Showcase every listing with a .property domain

Rs.44,599/yrRs.5,599/1st year
Save 87%
For first year
.property

About the .property domain

A quick overview to help you choose and register a .property domain

What is a .property domain?

.property is a generic top-level domain originally intended for real estate sites, but now open for broader use. It has no general geographic eligibility rules, making it suitable for property listings, agencies, and related services.

Who is a .property domain for?

A .property domain works well for real estate agencies, property managers, investors, and developers who want a clear, professional online presence for listings, portfolios, and local market services.

Why choose a .property domain?

A .property domain helps make your websiteâ€™s purpose clear at a glance, which can improve recognition and trust. Itâ€™s a practical choice for web addresses, business email, and marketing as your presence expands.

Domain information for .property

TLD
.property
TLD type
gTLD
Minimum registration period
1 year
Maximum registration period
3 years
Domain privacy protection
Free
RegistrarLock
IDN Domains
DNSSEC
ICANN fee
Rs.56

Why register your domain with Hostinger?

No technical knowledge required
24/7 expert support
Free domain privacy protection
Free coming soon page or link in bio site
Competitive pricing
Tips

How to get the best domain name

1. Include your brand name

Use your brand name or keywords to boost recognition and visibility in search results.
Domain names under three words are easier to read and remember.
Avoid hyphens, numbers, slang, and hard-to-spell words.
Choose an extension that fits your audience, whether itâ€™s local or global.
Great domains sell quickly â€” search and secure yours today.Start search

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.property domain FAQs

A .property domain is a generic top-level domain used for real estate, housing, and property-related sites. Today, people usually read it as a clear sign the site is about properties, listings, or services.
Yes. It is a valid top-level domain in the DNS root zone and is managed by an official registry. That means it works like other domains in browsers, email, and search engines.
Yes, if your site is about real estate, rentals, property management, or related services. Search engines treat .property the same as other extensions for SEO, so content and relevance matter more than the ending.
Choose .property if you want a name that instantly describes a real-estate-focused site or if your preferred .com is taken. Choose .com if you want the most familiar extension for a broad audience.
Anyone can register a .property domain. There is no general eligibility limit based on location, business type, or professional status.
Yes, standard domain naming rules apply. The name can use letters, numbers, and hyphens, but not spaces or special symbols, and some reserved names may be blocked by the registry.
At Hostinger, a .property domain costs Rs.5,599 for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is Rs.44,599/year. As Hostinger is an ICANN-accredited registrar, your domain is managed securely. Auto-renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.

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