Connect buyers with the parts they need with a .parts domain

Rs.13,399/yrRs.2,799/1st year
Save 79%
For first year
.parts

About the .parts domain

A quick overview to help you choose and register a .parts domain

What is a .parts domain?

.parts is a generic top-level domain created for product, component, and spare-parts sites. It has no known registration limits, so it can suit businesses, marketplaces, or niche projects.

Who is a .parts domain for?

A .parts domain works well for auto parts sellers, repair shops, industrial suppliers, and spare-parts marketplaces that want a clear, product-focused web address. It suits both local businesses and growing online catalogs.

Why choose a .parts domain?

A .parts domain helps visitors understand your offering at a glance, supports clear brand recognition, and gives your website and email a consistent, professional identity. It’s a practical choice that can scale with your business.

Domain information for .parts

TLD
.parts
TLD type
gTLD
Minimum registration period
1 year
Maximum registration period
1 year
Domain privacy protection
Free
RegistrarLock
DNSSEC
ICANN fee
Rs.56

Why register your domain with Hostinger?

No technical knowledge required
24/7 expert support
Free domain privacy protection
Free coming soon page or link in bio site
Competitive pricing
Tips

How to get the best domain name

1. Include your brand name

Use your brand name or keywords to boost recognition and visibility in search results.
Domain names under three words are easier to read and remember.
Avoid hyphens, numbers, slang, and hard-to-spell words.
Choose an extension that fits your audience, whether it’s local or global.
Great domains sell quickly — search and secure yours today.Start search

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.parts domain FAQs

A .parts domain suggests a site about parts, components, or replacements. It’s commonly used by businesses in automotive, manufacturing, repair, and supply chains.
Yes. .parts is a valid generic top-level domain, and it resolves like other standard domains in browsers and email. It is delegated in the IANA root zone, with Identity Digital as the registry.
Yes, if your site is about parts, repairs, or components. Search engines treat it the same as other extensions for SEO, so your content and relevance matter more than the ending.
Choose .parts if you want a name that matches a parts-related business or product and your preferred .com is unavailable. Choose .com if your audience expects the most familiar extension or you want the broadest recognition.
Anyone can register a .parts domain. It is open to individuals, businesses, and organizations, with no local presence requirement.
There are no special naming restrictions beyond standard domain rules. Some names may be reserved by the registry, and registrations must follow the registry’s policies and applicable sanctions rules.
At Hostinger, a .parts domain costs Rs.2,799 for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is Rs.13,399/year. As Hostinger is an ICANN-accredited registrar, your domain is managed securely. Auto-renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.

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