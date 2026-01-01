Reach every gardening enthusiast with a .garden domain
Rs.10,199/yrRs.7,299/1st yearFor first year
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About the .garden domain
A quick overview to help you choose and register a .garden domain
What is a .garden domain?
.garden is a generic top-level domain open to general registration, often used for gardening, landscaping, and plant-related sites. It has no special eligibility limits.
Who is a .garden domain for?
A .garden domain works well for landscapers, gardeners, nurseries, garden centers, and community garden projects that want a clear, memorable online home. It suits local services, products, and growing brands.
Why choose a .garden domain?
A .garden domain helps visitors understand your website at a glance and makes your brand easier to remember. It adds clarity, supports a professional online presence, and works well across websites, email, and marketing as your business grows.
Domain information for .garden
TLD
.garden
TLD type
gTLD
Minimum registration period
1 year
Maximum registration period
3 years
Domain privacy protection
Free
RegistrarLock
IDN Domains
DNSSEC
ICANN fee
Rs.56
Why register your domain with Hostinger?
No technical knowledge required
24/7 expert support
Free domain privacy protection
Free coming soon page or link in bio site
Competitive pricing
Tips
How to get the best domain name
1. Include your brand name
Use your brand name or keywords to boost recognition and visibility in search results.
2. Keep it short
Domain names under three words are easier to read and remember.
3. Less is more
Avoid hyphens, numbers, slang, and hard-to-spell words.
4. Think about your audience
Choose an extension that fits your audience, whether it’s local or global.
5. Act fast
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.garden domain FAQs
What does a .garden domain mean?
A .garden domain is a web address ending often used for gardening, landscaping, plants, or outdoor projects. It helps show your site’s focus at a glance, and it was originally created as a generic top-level domain.
Is a .garden domain trusted?
Yes. .garden is a valid top-level domain with an official registry, so it works like other domains in browsers, email, and search. Trust depends more on the website and owner than on the extension itself.
Is a .garden a good domain?
Yes, if your site is about gardening, plants, landscaping, or a related business. Search engines treat it the same as other extensions for SEO, so relevance and content matter more than the ending.
Should I choose a .garden domain or .com domain?
Choose .garden if you want a name that clearly matches a gardening topic and the .com version is unavailable. Choose .com if you want the most familiar extension for a broad audience or a general-purpose brand.
Who can register a .garden domain?
Anyone can register a .garden domain. There is no special eligibility requirement, so it is open to individuals, businesses, and organizations.
Are there restrictions on .garden domains?
Yes, standard domain rules still apply. The name must be unique, use allowed characters, and avoid reserved or blocked terms set by the registry.
How much does a .garden domain cost?
At Hostinger, a .garden domain costs Rs.7,299 for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is Rs.10,199/year. As Hostinger is an ICANN-accredited registrar, your domain is managed securely. Auto-renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.