Attract more local orders with a .florist domain

Rs.10,599/yrRs.2,599/1st year
Save 75%
For first year
.florist

About the .florist domain

A quick overview to help you choose and register a .florist domain

What is a .florist domain?

.florist is a generic top-level domain for flower shops and floral businesses. Itâ€™s open to anyone, with no special eligibility limits, and is commonly used for florist websites.

Who is a .florist domain for?

A .florist domain works well for flower shops, wedding florists, event planners, and bouquet delivery services that want a clear, memorable online identity. It suits local businesses, seasonal promotions, and expanding floral brands.

Why choose a .florist domain?

A .florist domain helps visitors understand your site at a glance and makes your brand easier to remember. It supports clear web addresses and email use, helping your business look organized and credible as it grows.

Domain information for .florist

TLD
.florist
TLD type
gTLD
Minimum registration period
1 year
Maximum registration period
1 year
Domain privacy protection
Free
RegistrarLock
DNSSEC

Why register your domain with Hostinger?

No technical knowledge required
24/7 expert support
Free domain privacy protection
Free coming soon page or link in bio site
Competitive pricing
Tips

How to get the best domain name

1. Include your brand name

Use your brand name or keywords to boost recognition and visibility in search results.
Domain names under three words are easier to read and remember.
Avoid hyphens, numbers, slang, and hard-to-spell words.
Choose an extension that fits your audience, whether itâ€™s local or global.
Great domains sell quickly â€” search and secure yours today.Start search

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.florist domain FAQs

A .florist domain is a web address ending for florists, flower shops, and related businesses. Today, itâ€™s commonly used to show what a site is about at a glance.
Yes. .florist is a valid top-level domain and works normally in browsers, email, and search engines. It is managed through an official registry, which helps keep the extension reliable.
Yes, if your site is about flowers, floral design, or a flower business. Search engines treat it equally for SEO, so your content and relevance matter more than the extension.
Choose .florist if you want a name that clearly matches a flower-focused business and a suitable .com is unavailable. Choose .com if your audience expects a familiar, broad-use domain.
Anyone can register a .florist domain. It is an open extension, so there are no special eligibility requirements for individuals or businesses.
Yes, standard domain naming rules apply. Your name must use allowed characters, meet length limits, and avoid reserved or invalid names set by the registry.
At Hostinger, a .florist domain costs Rs.2,599 for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is Rs.10,599/year. As Hostinger is an ICANN-accredited registrar, your domain is managed securely. Auto-renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.

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