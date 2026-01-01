Help every traveller find their next trip with a .flights domain
Rs.18,999/yrRs.9,799/1st yearFor first year
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About the .flights domain
A quick overview to help you choose and register a .flights domain
What is a .flights domain?
.flights is a generic TLD for aviation and travel sites, often used by airlines, booking services, and travel content. It is generally open for registration, with no major eligibility restrictions.
Who is a .flights domain for?
A .flights domain works well for airlines, travel agencies, booking platforms, and flight comparison sites that want a clear, industry-specific web address. It suits services focused on travel planning, reservations, and route information.
Why choose a .flights domain?
A .flights domain makes your website purpose clear at a glance, helping visitors recognize your brand faster and remember it more easily. It also supports a consistent, professional identity across your site, email, and marketing as you grow.
Domain information for .flights
TLD
.flights
TLD type
gTLD
Minimum registration period
1 year
Maximum registration period
1 year
Domain privacy protection
Free
RegistrarLock
DNSSEC
ICANN fee
Rs.56
Why register your domain with Hostinger?
No technical knowledge required
24/7 expert support
Free domain privacy protection
Free coming soon page or link in bio site
Competitive pricing
Tips
How to get the best domain name
1. Include your brand name
Use your brand name or keywords to boost recognition and visibility in search results.
2. Keep it short
Domain names under three words are easier to read and remember.
3. Less is more
Avoid hyphens, numbers, slang, and hard-to-spell words.
4. Think about your audience
Choose an extension that fits your audience, whether itâ€™s local or global.
5. Act fast
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.flights domain FAQs
What does a .flights domain mean?
A .flights domain signals a connection to air travel, airline services, or trip planning. It was created as a generic top-level domain, and today itâ€™s commonly used for aviation-related brands and content.
Is a .flights domain trusted?
Yes. .flights is a valid top-level domain with an official ICANN registry agreement, so it works normally in browsers, email, and search engines. Its trust depends more on the site owner than on the extension itself.
Is a .flights a good domain?
Yes, if your site is about flights, travel, or aviation. Search engines treat it the same as other TLDs for SEO, so content relevance and site quality matter more than the extension.
Should I choose a .flights domain or .com domain?
Choose .flights if you want a name that clearly matches an airline, booking, or travel-focused site. Choose .com if you want the widest familiarity or if your audience may expect a .com address first.
Who can register a .flights domain?
Anyone can register a .flights domain. It is an open TLD, so you do not need to belong to a specific industry or group.
Are there restrictions on .flights domains?
Yes, standard domain rules still apply. Some names are reserved or blocked by the registry, and your chosen name must follow normal DNS naming rules.
How much does a .flights domain cost?
At Hostinger, a .flights domain costs Rs.9,799 for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is Rs.18,999/year. As Hostinger is an ICANN-accredited registrar, your domain is managed securely. Auto-renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.