Launch your fashion brand with a .fashion domain

Rs.10,199/yrRs.7,299/1st year
Save 28%
For first year
.fashion

About the .fashion domain

A quick overview to help you choose and register a .fashion domain

What is a .fashion domain?

A generic TLD for fashion-related sites, .fashion is an unrestricted gTLD. It suits brands, blogs, and stores focused on clothing, style, and trends.

Who is a .fashion domain for?

A .fashion domain works well for clothing brands, stylists, designers, boutiques, and fashion blogs that want a clear, memorable online identity. It suits launches, portfolios, and growing fashion businesses.

Why choose a .fashion domain?

A .fashion domain helps visitors understand your website instantly and makes your brand easier to recognize. Itâ€™s a practical choice for websites, email, and marketing, with room to support long-term growth.

Domain information for .fashion

TLD
.fashion
TLD type
gTLD
Minimum registration period
1 year
Maximum registration period
3 years
Domain privacy protection
Free
RegistrarLock
IDN Domains
DNSSEC
ICANN fee
Rs.56

Why register your domain with Hostinger?

No technical knowledge required
24/7 expert support
Free domain privacy protection
Free coming soon page or link in bio site
Competitive pricing
Tips

How to get the best domain name

1. Include your brand name

Use your brand name or keywords to boost recognition and visibility in search results.
Domain names under three words are easier to read and remember.
Avoid hyphens, numbers, slang, and hard-to-spell words.
Choose an extension that fits your audience, whether itâ€™s local or global.
Great domains sell quickly â€” search and secure yours today.Start search

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.fashion domain FAQs

A .fashion domain is a web address ending for fashion-related sites, such as brands, boutiques, blogs, or portfolios. It signals a clear connection to style, clothing, and the fashion industry.
Yes. .fashion is a valid top-level domain, so it works in browsers, email, and search engines like other domain extensions. It is operated under an official registry, which keeps it part of the global DNS system.
Yes, if your site is about fashion, style, or related products and services. Search engines treat it the same as other extensions for SEO, so relevance and content matter more than the ending.
Choose .fashion if you want a name that clearly matches a fashion-focused brand and the .com version is unavailable. Choose .com if you want the most familiar extension for a broad audience or a general-purpose site.
Anyone can register a .fashion domain. It is an open extension, so there are no special eligibility requirements tied to location or industry.
Yes, standard domain rules still apply. The name must use valid domain characters, and some names may be reserved or unavailable if already registered.
At Hostinger, a .fashion domain costs Rs.7,299 for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is Rs.10,199/year. As Hostinger is an ICANN-accredited registrar, your domain is managed securely. Auto-renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.

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