Build your domain business with a .domains domain

Rs.13,999/yrRs.3,399/1st year
Save 76%
For first year
.domains

About the .domains domain

A quick overview to help you choose and register a .domains domain

What is a .domains domain?

Generic top-level domain for websites related to domain names and registry services; open for general registration and commonly used by businesses or projects focused on the domain industry. ([iana.org](https://www.iana.org/domains/root/db/domains.html?utm_source=openai))

Who is a .domains domain for?

A .domains domain works well for registrars, domain marketplaces, hosting providers, and digital agencies that want a clear, industry-focused web address for managing, buying, or selling domains.

Why choose a .domains domain?

A .domains domain helps visitors understand your website instantly and makes your brand easier to recognize. Itâ€™s a practical choice for websites, email, and marketing, supporting clear communication as your business grows.

Domain information for .domains

TLD
.domains
TLD type
gTLD
Minimum registration period
1 year
Maximum registration period
1 year
Domain privacy protection
Free
RegistrarLock
DNSSEC
ICANN fee
Rs.56

Why register your domain with Hostinger?

No technical knowledge required
24/7 expert support
Free domain privacy protection
Free coming soon page or link in bio site
Competitive pricing
Tips

How to get the best domain name

1. Include your brand name

Use your brand name or keywords to boost recognition and visibility in search results.
Domain names under three words are easier to read and remember.
Avoid hyphens, numbers, slang, and hard-to-spell words.
Choose an extension that fits your audience, whether itâ€™s local or global.
Great domains sell quickly â€” search and secure yours today.Start search

Explore other domain extensions

.com

The world's favourite domain

Rs.4,399Rs.499/1st yrCheck availability

.cloud

Where modern businesses run

Rs.7,299Rs.599/1st yrCheck availability

.shop

Turn browsers into buyers

Rs.9,799Rs.299/1st yrCheck availability

.io

The domain every startup wants

Rs.20,899Rs.8,999/1st yrCheck availability

.icu

Show your clients you do business in the .icu.

Rs.4,499Rs.599/1st yrCheck availability

.live

Stream, share and show up live

Rs.10,599Rs.899/1st yrCheck availability

.pro

Demonstrate your proficiency through a .pro domain.

Rs.8,999Rs.899/1st yrCheck availability

.online

Your business, open 24/7

Rs.10,099Rs.299/1st yrCheck availability

.domains domain FAQs

A .domains domain is a generic web address ending used for domain-related sites and services. Today, it usually signals a focus on domain names, registration, or web identity.
Yes. .domains is a valid top-level domain with an official registry, so it works normally in browsers, email, and search engines. Trust depends more on the site than on the ending.
Yes, if your site is about domains, hosting, or online identity. Search engines treat it the same as other TLDs for SEO, so content and relevance matter more than the extension.
Choose .domains if you want a name that clearly matches your topic and a .com is unavailable. Choose .com if your audience expects the most familiar extension or you want broader general use.
Anyone can register a .domains domain. It is an open TLD, so there are no special residency, business, or industry requirements.
Yes, basic domain rules still apply. The name must use allowed characters, meet length limits, and avoid reserved or blocked terms set by the registry.
At Hostinger, a .domains domain costs Rs.3,399 for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is Rs.13,999/year. As Hostinger is an ICANN-accredited registrar, your domain is managed securely. Auto-renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.

We care about your privacy

This website uses cookies that are needed for the site to work properly and to get data on how you interact with it, as well as for marketing purposes. By accepting, you agree to store cookies on your device for ad targeting, personalization, and analytics as described in our Cookie policy.