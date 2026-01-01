Be the brand that always saves shoppers money with a .discount domain
Rs.9,799/yrRs.1,399/1st yearFor first year
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About the .discount domain
A quick overview to help you choose and register a .discount domain
What is a .discount domain?
.discount is a generic top-level domain for discount-related sites, deals, and promotions. It is open for general registration, with no special eligibility restrictions.
Who is a .discount domain for?
A .discount domain works well for coupon sites, deal blogs, retail brands, and seasonal promo pages that want to highlight savings clearly. It suits businesses and projects focused on offers, affordability, and conversions.
Why choose a .discount domain?
A .discount domain helps visitors understand your offer at a glance and can make your brand easier to remember. It also supports clear website, email, and marketing use as your business grows.
Domain information for .discount
TLD
.discount
TLD type
gTLD
Minimum registration period
1 year
Maximum registration period
1 year
Domain privacy protection
Free
RegistrarLock
DNSSEC
ICANN fee
Rs.56
Why register your domain with Hostinger?
No technical knowledge required
24/7 expert support
Free domain privacy protection
Free coming soon page or link in bio site
Competitive pricing
Tips
How to get the best domain name
1. Include your brand name
Use your brand name or keywords to boost recognition and visibility in search results.
2. Keep it short
Domain names under three words are easier to read and remember.
3. Less is more
Avoid hyphens, numbers, slang, and hard-to-spell words.
4. Think about your audience
Choose an extension that fits your audience, whether it’s local or global.
5. Act fast
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.discount domain FAQs
What does a .discount domain mean?
A .discount domain signals that a site is about discounts, deals, or reduced prices. It was created for clear online branding, and today it’s commonly used by coupon sites, sales pages, and offer-focused businesses.
Is a .discount domain trusted?
Yes. It works like other valid domain extensions in browsers, email, and search, and it’s operated through an official registry. Trust depends more on the website and owner than on the ending itself.
Is a .discount a good domain?
Yes, if your site is focused on offers, promotions, or savings. Search engines treat it the same as other TLDs for SEO, so your content, relevance, and site quality matter more than the extension.
Should I choose a .discount domain or .com domain?
Choose .discount if you want the extension to show that your site is about deals or lower prices. Choose .com if you want the most familiar option or if your preferred name is only available there.
Who can register a .discount domain?
Anyone can register a .discount domain. There are no special eligibility limits, so it’s open to individuals, businesses, and organizations.
Are there restrictions on .discount domains?
Yes, standard domain naming rules apply. The name must be available, use allowed characters, and avoid reserved or prohibited terms set by the registry.
How much does a .discount domain cost?
At Hostinger, a .discount domain costs Rs.1,399 for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is Rs.9,799/year. As Hostinger is an ICANN-accredited registrar, your domain is managed securely. Auto-renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.