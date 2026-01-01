Build your brand with a .diet domain

Rs.41,799 /yrRs.28,999 /1st year
Save 31%
For first year
.diet

About the .diet domain

A quick overview to help you choose and register a .diet domain

What is a .diet domain?

.diet is a generic top-level domain with no public eligibility restrictions. It’s often used for nutrition, food, wellness, and weight-management sites, and is managed by XYZ.COM LLC.

Who is a .diet domain for?

A .diet domain works well for nutrition coaches, meal planners, wellness brands, and recipe sites that want a clear, health-focused web address. It’s a strong fit for projects centered on weight management, healthy eating, or dietary guidance.

Why choose a .diet domain?

A .diet domain helps visitors quickly understand your site’s focus and makes your brand easier to remember. It supports clear communication across web pages, emails, and marketing materials as your business grows.

Domain information for .diet

TLD
.diet
TLD type
gTLD
Minimum registration period
1 year
Maximum registration period
1 year
Is privacy protection supported
Yes
Is lock supported
Yes
Is DNSSEC supported
Yes
ICANN fee
Rs.56

Why register your domain with Hostinger?

No technical knowledge required
24/7 expert support
Free domain privacy protection
Free coming soon page or link in bio site
Competitive pricing
Tips

How to get the best domain name

1. Include your brand name

Use your brand name or keywords to boost recognition and visibility in search results.

2. Keep it short

Domain names under three words are easier to read and remember.

3. Less is more

Avoid hyphens, numbers, slang, and hard-to-spell words.

4. Think about your audience

Choose an extension that fits your audience, whether it’s local or global.

5. Act fast

Great domains sell quickly — search and secure yours today.
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.diet domain FAQs

What does a .diet domain mean?

A .diet domain usually signals that a site is about diets, nutrition, weight management, or healthy eating. It was created for this topic, but today it’s used more broadly for food and wellness content.

Is a .diet domain trusted?

Yes. It works like other valid domain extensions in browsers, email, and search. .diet is an official top-level domain run through the DNS system, so it is recognized technically like any other TLD.

Is a .diet a good domain?

Yes, if your site is clearly related to diet, nutrition, or wellness. Search engines do not rank .diet domains better or worse by default; content quality and relevance matter more than the extension.

Should I choose a .diet domain or .com domain?

Choose .diet if you want a name that immediately matches a nutrition or diet-focused brand. Choose .com if your audience expects the most familiar extension or you want the broadest, most general-purpose option.

Who can register a .diet domain?

Anyone can register a .diet domain. There are no eligibility rules tied to location, profession, or business type.

Are there restrictions on .diet domains?

Yes, like all domains, .diet names must follow standard DNS rules and use an available label. Some names may be reserved by the registry or unavailable because they are already registered.

How much does a .diet domain cost?

At Hostinger, a .diet domain costs Rs.28,999 for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is Rs.41,799/year. As Hostinger is an ICANN-accredited registrar, your domain is managed securely. Auto-renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.

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