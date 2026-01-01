Get more orders with a .delivery domain
Rs.20,099/yrRs.1,699/1st yearFor first year
Save 92%
About the .delivery domain
A quick overview to help you choose and register a .delivery domain
What is a .delivery domain?
.delivery is a generic top-level domain (gTLD) with no special eligibility restrictions. Itâ€™s commonly used by logistics, courier, and e-commerce businesses, though any registrant can usually register one.
Who is a .delivery domain for?
A .delivery domain works well for courier services, food delivery brands, logistics teams, and local distributors who want to make their service clear at a glance. Itâ€™s a practical fit for businesses focused on fast, reliable fulfillment.
Why choose a .delivery domain?
A .delivery domain helps visitors understand your website instantly and makes your brand easier to recognize. It supports clear naming for sites, emails, and marketing, and scales well as your business grows.
Domain information for .delivery
TLD
.delivery
TLD type
gTLD
Minimum registration period
1 year
Maximum registration period
1 year
Domain privacy protection
Free
RegistrarLock
DNSSEC
ICANN fee
Rs.56
Why register your domain with Hostinger?
No technical knowledge required
24/7 expert support
Free domain privacy protection
Free coming soon page or link in bio site
Competitive pricing
Tips
How to get the best domain name
1. Include your brand name
Use your brand name or keywords to boost recognition and visibility in search results.
2. Keep it short
Domain names under three words are easier to read and remember.
3. Less is more
Avoid hyphens, numbers, slang, and hard-to-spell words.
4. Think about your audience
Choose an extension that fits your audience, whether itâ€™s local or global.
5. Act fast
Explore other domain extensions
.com
The world's favourite domain
.cloud
Where modern businesses run
.shop
Turn browsers into buyers
.io
The domain every startup wants
.icu
Show your clients you do business in the .icu.
.live
Stream, share and show up live
.pro
Demonstrate your proficiency through a .pro domain.
.online
Your business, open 24/7
.delivery domain FAQs
What does a .delivery domain mean?
A .delivery domain signals that a site is about delivering goods, food, or services. It is commonly used by courier companies, logistics brands, and local businesses that want the web address to match their service.
Is a .delivery domain trusted?
Yes. .delivery is a valid top-level domain with an official registry, so it works normally in browsers, email, and search engines. Trust still depends on the website itself and how it is used.
Is a .delivery a good domain?
Yes, if your brand or service is clearly connected to delivery. Search engines treat it the same as other extensions for SEO, so content, links, and relevance matter more than the ending.
Should I choose a .delivery domain or .com domain?
Choose .delivery if you want a name that immediately shows your service and the .com version is unavailable. Choose .com if you want the broadest familiar extension for a general audience.
Who can register a .delivery domain?
Anyone can register a .delivery domain. It is an open extension, so there are no special membership or location requirements.
Are there restrictions on .delivery domains?
Yes, standard domain rules still apply. You must use a valid name that is not reserved or abusive, and the registry may block some names.
How much does a .delivery domain cost?
At Hostinger, a .delivery domain costs Rs.1,699 for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is Rs.20,099/year. As Hostinger is an ICANN-accredited registrar, your domain is managed securely. Auto-renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.