Reach Swedish customers with a .com-se domain
Rs.3,099/1st yearFor first year
About the .com-se domain
A quick overview to help you choose and register a .com-se domain
What is a .com.se domain?
.com.se is a Swedish second-level domain under the .se country-code TLD. Itâ€™s open to public registration, with no special local presence requirement, and is commonly used for businesses or names that want a Swedish identity.
Who is a .com.se domain for?
A .com.se domain works well for businesses, ecommerce stores, agencies, and service providers targeting Sweden who want a trusted local web presence. Itâ€™s a practical fit for both new projects and established brands.
Why choose a .com.se domain?
A .com.se domain helps make your website easy to identify as connected to Sweden while keeping the familiar .com style. It can support trust, clear branding, and a consistent online presence as your business grows.
Domain information for .com.se
TLD
.com.se
Minimum registration period
1 year
Maximum registration period
1 year
DNSSEC
Why register your domain with Hostinger?
No technical knowledge required
24/7 expert support
Free domain privacy protection
Free coming soon page or link in bio site
Competitive pricing
Tips
How to get the best domain name
1. Include your brand name
Use your brand name or keywords to boost recognition and visibility in search results.
2. Keep it short
Domain names under three words are easier to read and remember.
3. Less is more
Avoid hyphens, numbers, slang, and hard-to-spell words.
4. Think about your audience
Choose an extension that fits your audience, whether itâ€™s local or global.
5. Act fast
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.com.se domain FAQs
What does a .com.se domain mean?
A .com.se domain is a second-level domain under Swedenâ€™s .se country code. It is commonly used for commercial sites and businesses connected to Sweden or the Swedish market.
Is a .com.se domain trusted?
Yes. .com.se is a valid domain name under the .se registry, which is operated by the Swedish Internet Foundation. It works normally in browsers, email, and search engines.
Is a .com.se a good domain?
Yes, if you want a Sweden-focused web address or a business-style name under .se. Search engines treat it like other domains for SEO, so content and relevance matter more than the extension.
Should I choose a .com.se domain or .com domain?
Choose .com.se if you want a Swedish or local commercial identity and the name fits your audience. Choose .com if you want the broadest global recognition or the same name is easier to find.
Who can register a .com.se domain?
Anyone can register a .com.se domain, as long as the name is available and the registration details are valid. There is no general local residency requirement for .com.se.
Are there restrictions on .com.se domains?
Yes, the name must follow registry rules and standard domain naming rules, such as allowed characters and length limits. Reserved or protected names may not be available for registration.
How much does a .com.se domain cost?
At Hostinger, a .com.se domain costs Rs.3,099 for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is Rs.3,099/year. As Hostinger is an ICANN-accredited registrar, your domain is managed securely. Auto-renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.