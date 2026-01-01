Build your brand with a .car domain

Rs.835,099 /yrRs.576,199 /1st year
Save 31%
For first year
.car

About the .car domain

A quick overview to help you choose and register a .car domain

What is a .car domain?

.car is a generic top-level domain for automotive sites, brands, and industry use. It is open for registration and managed by XYZ.COM LLC, with some names reserved under registry rules.

Who is a .car domain for?

.car domains suit car dealerships, auto marketplaces, vehicle review sites, and rental services that want a clear, industry-specific web address. They’re also a fit for auto brands and mobility projects aiming to build trust and recognition.

Why choose a .car domain?

A .car domain helps visitors understand your website at a glance and makes your brand easier to remember. It offers a clear, professional option for web addresses and email, supporting consistent use as your business grows.

Domain information for .car

TLD
.car
TLD type
gTLD
Minimum registration period
1 year
Maximum registration period
1 year
Is privacy protection supported
Yes
Is lock supported
Yes
Is DNSSEC supported
Yes
ICANN fee
Rs.56

Why register your domain with Hostinger?

No technical knowledge required
24/7 expert support
Free domain privacy protection
Free coming soon page or link in bio site
Competitive pricing
Tips

How to get the best domain name

1. Include your brand name

Use your brand name or keywords to boost recognition and visibility in search results.

2. Keep it short

Domain names under three words are easier to read and remember.

3. Less is more

Avoid hyphens, numbers, slang, and hard-to-spell words.

4. Think about your audience

Choose an extension that fits your audience, whether it’s local or global.

5. Act fast

Great domains sell quickly — search and secure yours today.
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.car domain FAQs

What does a .car domain mean?

A .car domain is a web address ending used for car-related sites, such as dealerships, reviews, rentals, or repair services. Today, people usually read it as a clear signal that the site focuses on cars.

Is a .car domain trusted?

Yes. .car is a real top-level domain with an official registry, so it works like other valid domain endings in browsers, email, and search results. Trust depends more on the website owner and security setup than on the extension itself.

Is a .car a good domain?

Yes, if your site is about cars or automotive services. Search engines treat .car the same as other extensions for SEO, so content and relevance matter more than the domain ending.

Should I choose a .car domain or .com domain?

Choose .car if you want a shorter, category-specific address that matches a car-focused brand. Choose .com if your audience expects the most familiar extension or you want a broader name for future use.

Who can register a .car domain?

Anyone can register a .car domain. It is not limited to car companies, dealers, or a specific country.

Are there restrictions on .car domains?

Yes, standard domain rules apply. The name must use allowed characters, stay within length limits, and avoid reserved or already-registered names at the registry level.

How much does a .{tld} domain cost?

At Hostinger, a .{tld} domain costs Rs.576,199 for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is Rs.835,099/year. As Hostinger is an ICANN-accredited registrar, your domain is managed securely. Auto-renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.

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