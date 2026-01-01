Create an email with a custom domain

Professional email from Rs.199/mo
Get domain + email for 12 months and add credibility to your brand
Create an email with a custom domain

Create your custom domain email

Your brand, in every message

When your email uses your domain, your business looks more professional from the first message.

Email that earns trust

A custom domain email helps your messages look real and reliable, so people are more likely to open and reply.

Get started for less

Choose a longer email plan to unlock the lowest monthly price — with 48 months, you can save up to 80%

Set up professional email in minutes

1. Choose your domain

1. Choose your domain

Buy a new domain with Hostinger or use one you already own. If your domain is with another provider, we’ll guide you through connecting it so your email works and your website stays live.

2. Add your email

Create your professional email address in your Hostinger dashboard in just a few clicks. Hostinger takes care of the setup automatically, so there’s nothing technical you need to do.

3. Start sending

Access your inbox through Hostinger webmail or connect it to Gmail, Outlook, or Apple Mail. Spam protection is already enabled, so you can start sending and receiving emails right away.

Why buy domain names at Hostinger?

Trusted domain registrar

Hostinger is ICANN-accredited and offers 400+ domain extensions.

Find more about domains
Trusted domain registrar

Privacy

When you register a domain, your contact details may appear in public RDAP/WHOIS records. For supported extensions, Hostinger automatically includes free privacy protection to keep your personal information hidden from third parties.
Privacy

24/7 support

Our agents are always available on live chat or email, responding in less than 3 minutes on average. You won’t have trouble communicating either, with agents fluent in 8+ languages.
24/7 support

Quick setup, easy management

Register your domain in a few clicks, then manage everything in one place — renewals, DNS settings, and connections to your website or email.

Quick setup, easy management

Trusted domain registrar

Hostinger is ICANN-accredited and offers 400+ domain extensions.

Find more about domains
Trusted domain registrar

Privacy

When you register a domain, your contact details may appear in public RDAP/WHOIS records. For supported extensions, Hostinger automatically includes free privacy protection to keep your personal information hidden from third parties.
Privacy

24/7 support

Our agents are always available on live chat or email, responding in less than 3 minutes on average. You won’t have trouble communicating either, with agents fluent in 8+ languages.
24/7 support

Quick setup, easy management

Register your domain in a few clicks, then manage everything in one place — renewals, DNS settings, and connections to your website or email.

Quick setup, easy management

Choose from the most popular domains

.com

Build trust with this best-known domain.

Rs.3,999Rs.99 /1st yr

.cloud

Show your clients you do business in the .cloud.

Rs.7,299Rs.599 /1st yr

.shop

Show your clients you do business in the .shop.

Rs.9,799Rs.299 /1st yr

.io

Show your clients you do business in the .io.

Rs.18,999Rs.8,999 /1st yr

.icu

Show your clients you do business in the .icu.

Rs.4,499Rs.599 /1st yr

.live

Perfect for fresh and real-time content.

Rs.10,599Rs.899 /1st yr

.pro

Demonstrate your proficiency through a .pro domain.

Rs.8,099Rs.899 /1st yr

.online

It’s a great alternative to .com. Broad, generic and univer...

Rs.10,099Rs.299 /1st yr

Get your email with a custom domain

Email with custom domain FAQs

What is an email with a custom domain?

It's a custom email address that uses your domain name (for example, name@yourbusiness.com). It looks more professional and helps build trust with customers.

Can I buy a domain and email together?

Yes. You can register a domain and set up your professional email in one simple checkout. We connect everything automatically.

What if I already have a domain?

No problem. You can connect your existing domain to Hostinger in just a few clicks.

Is it hard to set up?

Not at all. The setup is beginner-friendly and takes only a few minutes. We take care of the technical parts for you.

Can I use my email with Gmail or Outlook?

Yes. You can use your email with Gmail, Outlook, Apple Mail, and other apps, or access it through webmail.

Can I create multiple email addresses?

Yes. You can create as many email addresses as you need for your domain — perfect for teams or growing businesses.

What if I need help?

Our support team is available 24/7 to help you with setup or anything else you need.

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