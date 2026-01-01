Deploy Seafile in one click installation.
Self-hosted file sync and sharing platform as a Dropbox alternative.
Choose a VPS plan for Seafile
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Seafile
Seafile ایک اعلیٰ کارکردگی، اوپن سورس فائل سنکرونائزیشن اور شیئرنگ پلیٹ فارم ہے جسے دنیا بھر میں لاکھوں لوگ استعمال کرتے ہیں۔ اس کی منفرد بلاک لیول سنک ٹیکنالوجی آلات کے درمیان تیز، بینڈوتھ کے لحاظ سے موثر فائل ٹرانسفر فراہم کرتی ہے، جو اسے بڑی فائل لائبریریوں کا انتظام کرنے والی ٹیموں کے لیے مثالی بناتی ہے۔ عام کلاؤڈ سٹوریج کے برعکس، Seafile کو بڑے فائل کلیکشنز کی قابل اعتماد سنکنگ کے لیے شروع سے ڈیزائن کیا گیا تھا۔
کلائنٹ سائیڈ انکرپشن، فائل ورژننگ، گرینولر فولڈر پرمیشنز، اور ہر پلیٹ فارم کے لیے نیٹو سنک کلائنٹس کے ساتھ، Seafile سبسکرپشن فیس یا فی صارف قیمت کے بغیر انٹرپرائز گریڈ فائل مینجمنٹ فراہم کرتا ہے۔ سیلف ہوسٹنگ آپ کے تمام ڈیٹا کو آپ کے اپنے سرور پر رکھتی ہے۔ اس ٹیمپلیٹ میں میٹا ڈیٹا سٹوریج کے لیے MariaDB، کارکردگی کی کیشنگ کے لیے Memcached، اور محفوظ رسائی کے لیے Traefik HTTPS روٹنگ شامل ہے۔
Key features of Seafile
Block-Level Sync
Delta synchronization transfers only changed file blocks, providing fast and bandwidth-efficient sync across all connected devices.
End-to-End Encryption
Client-side encrypted libraries ensure files are encrypted before leaving your device, protecting sensitive data at rest and in transit.
File Versioning
Automatic version history with configurable retention lets you restore previous file versions and track changes over time.
Secure Sharing Links
Share files and folders via links with passwords, expiration dates, and download limits for controlled external collaboration.
Cross-Platform Clients
Native sync clients for Windows, macOS, Linux, iOS, and Android keep your files accessible on every device.
Why run Seafile on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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