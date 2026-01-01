Deploy Saltcorn in one click installation.
Open-source no-code application builder for creating database-driven web and mobile apps without writing backend code.
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What you can build with Saltcorn
Saltcorn ایک اوپن سورس نو-کوڈ پلیٹ فارم ہے جو بصری طور پر ڈیٹا بیس پر مبنی ویب اور موبائل ایپلیکیشنز بنانے کے لیے ہے۔ ٹیبلز کی وضاحت کریں، رچ فیلڈ کی اقسام کو کنفیگر کریں، ڈریگ اینڈ ڈراپ بلڈر میں لے آؤٹس ڈیزائن کریں، ایکشنز اور ورک فلوز منسلک کریں، اور Saltcorn بیک اینڈ، تصدیق، REST API، اور رینڈرنگ کو سنبھالتا ہے — کسی گلو کوڈ کی ضرورت نہیں۔
Saltcorn کو اپنے VPS پر خود ہوسٹ کرنے سے کسٹمر ڈیٹا، اندرونی ریکارڈز، اور اپ لوڈ کی گئی فائلز آپ کے انفراسٹرکچر کے اندر رہتی ہیں بجائے اس کے کہ کسی SaaS وینڈر کے ڈیٹا بیس میں ہوں۔ آپ ریٹینشن، انٹیگریشنز، پلگ ان انسٹالز، اور رسائی کے کرداروں کو کنٹرول کرتے ہیں، اور آپ فی صارف قیمتوں سے بچتے ہیں جیسے جیسے آپ کی ٹیم یا سامعین بڑھتے ہیں۔ یہ تعیناتی PostgreSQL اور ڈیٹا بیس اور اپ لوڈ کی گئی فائلوں دونوں کے لیے مستقل والیومز کے ساتھ آتی ہے۔
Key features of Saltcorn
Visual layout builder
Design list, edit, and show views with a drag-and-drop builder powered by Craft.js, mixing fields, actions, and embedded components without templating code.
Relational tables
Model your data with typed columns, foreign keys, calculated fields, and constraints in a true PostgreSQL-backed schema rather than a flat spreadsheet.
Plugin ecosystem
Install community plugins for new field types, themes, integrations, authentication providers, and external data sources directly from the admin UI.
Workflows and actions
Trigger server-side actions, scheduled jobs, webhooks, and Blockly-based workflows when records change to automate business logic without custom services.
Role-based access
Define user roles and per-view permissions so internal admins, customer accounts, and public visitors each see exactly the data they should.
Mobile and offline
Generate Capacitor-based mobile apps from your Saltcorn schema and views, with offline data sync back to the central PostgreSQL store.
Why run Saltcorn on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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