Deploy RustFS in one click installation.
S3-compatible distributed object storage built in Rust for AI workloads, data lakes, and cloud-native applications.
Choose a VPS plan for RustFS
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with RustFS
RustFS ایک اعلیٰ کارکردگی کا حامل، تقسیم شدہ آبجیکٹ سٹوریج سسٹم ہے جو مکمل طور پر Rust میں بنایا گیا ہے۔ یہ Amazon S3 API کی مکمل مطابقت فراہم کرتا ہے، جس میں Rust کی میموری سیفٹی کی ضمانتیں اور ایسی خام کارکردگی شامل ہے جو روایتی حلوں سے بڑھ کر ہے۔ ڈیٹا لیکس، AI/ML پائپ لائنز، اور بڑے ڈیٹا کے ورک لوڈز کے لیے ڈیزائن کیا گیا، RustFS ڈیٹا کے نقصان سے بچاؤ کے لیے ایریزر کوڈنگ اور طویل مدتی ڈیٹا کی سالمیت کو یقینی بنانے کے لیے بٹروٹ ڈیٹیکشن کا استعمال کرتا ہے۔
اپنے VPS پر RustFS کو خود ہوسٹ کرنے سے آپ کا آبجیکٹ سٹوریج انفراسٹرکچر مکمل طور پر آپ کے کنٹرول میں آ جاتا ہے — کوئی فی GB فیس نہیں، کوئی ایگریس چارجز نہیں، اور کوئی وینڈر لاک اِن نہیں۔ بلٹ اِن ویب کنسول آپ کو اضافی ٹولنگ کی ضرورت کے بغیر بکٹس کا انتظام کرنے، رسائی کی پالیسیاں ترتیب دینے، اور سٹوریج کے استعمال کی نگرانی کرنے کی سہولت دیتا ہے۔
Key features of RustFS
S3 API Compatible
Works with any S3-compatible client, SDK, or tool — migrate existing workflows without code changes.
Erasure Coding
Distributes data across multiple volumes with redundancy so storage remains intact even when individual drives fail.
Web Management Console
Browser-based interface for creating buckets, managing access keys, setting lifecycle policies, and monitoring storage usage.
High Performance
Rust mein banaya gaya hai memory safety aur speed ke liye — benchmarks ke mutabiq, small-object workloads ke liye alternatives se 2.3 guna tak zyada throughput hasil hota hai.
Event Notifications
Trigger webhooks on bucket events like object creation and deletion to integrate with downstream processing pipelines.
Identity Integration
Supports OIDC/OpenID Connect and OpenStack Keystone for enterprise single sign-on and multi-tenant deployments.
Why run RustFS on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.
Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up 🚀
Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.
I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldn’t be more impressed. Kodee and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.
Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.
Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.
The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.