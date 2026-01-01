RetroAssembly is a self-hosted web application that essentially transforms your browser into your very own retro game cabinet. You can upload your collection of ROMs and enjoy games from more than 25 classic platforms â€“ including NES, SNES, Genesis, Game Boy, Arcade, and Atari â€“ right in your browser, without needing any plugins or downloads.

This platform automatically fetches box art and game metadata, ensuring your game library appears as a well-organized collection, not just a list of files. Essential features like save states, gameplay rewind, retro-style shader effects, and on-screen mobile controllers are all integrated. With self-hosting, your ROM collection remains securely on your own server, private and accessible only to the accounts you set up.