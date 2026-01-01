Deploy Restreamer in one click installation.
Open-source live streaming server that ingests video from any source and pushes simultaneously to YouTube, Twitch, and custom RTMP endpoints.
Choose a VPS plan for Restreamer
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Restreamer
Restreamer is an open-source live streaming server developed by datarhei that provides enterprise-grade streaming capabilities through an accessible web interface. It ingests video from webcams, IP cameras, and live feeds, converts between RTMP, HLS, SRT, and WebRTC protocols, and simultaneously distributes to multiple platforms â€” YouTube, Twitch, Facebook Live, or any custom RTMP destination â€” from a single source.
Self-hosting Restreamer eliminates the monthly fees of commercial multi-streaming services and keeps video feeds off third-party platforms entirely, which matters for confidential broadcasts like internal training, private events, or pre-release announcements. Dedicated VPS bandwidth ensures stable bitrates and consistent stream quality that shared hosting environments cannot guarantee.
Key features of Restreamer
Multi-Platform Streaming
Push a single video source to YouTube, Twitch, Facebook Live, and custom RTMP endpoints simultaneously without running multiple encoder instances.
Protocol Conversion
Accept RTMP, SRT, or other ingest formats and output HLS, WebRTC, or RTMP so any viewer device or platform can receive your stream.
Automatic Reconnection
Handles network drops and source interruptions without manual intervention, keeping broadcasts running through transient failures.
Web-Based Management
Configure sources, destinations, and encoding settings through a browser interface without command-line knowledge or complex streaming software setup.
Stream Recording
Archive live broadcasts directly to persistent storage for post-event replay, compliance retention, or content repurposing without extra services.
Why run Restreamer on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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