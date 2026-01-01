Resilio Sync ko aik click mein deploy karain.
Peer-to-peer file synchronization across desktops, servers, and mobile devices with no cloud middleman.
Choose a VPS plan for Resilio Sync
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Resilio Sync
Resilio Sync ایک پیئر ٹو پیئر فائل سنکرونائزیشن سروس ہے جو BitTorrent پروٹوکول پر مبنی ہے، جسے اصل میں BitTorrent Sync کے نام سے جاری کیا گیا تھا۔ یہ آپ کے آلات کے درمیان فائلوں کو ایک انکرپٹڈ P2P چینل کے ذریعے براہ راست منتقل کرتا ہے، بغیر کسی کلاؤڈ پرووائیڈر پر کچھ بھی اپ لوڈ کیے — آپ کا VPS، ڈیسک ٹاپس، لیپ ٹاپس، اور فونز کرپٹوگرافک شیئر کیز کا تبادلہ کرکے ایک فولڈر شیئر کرتے ہیں، پھر فائلوں میں تبدیلی آنے پر اس فولڈر کو سنک میں رکھتے ہیں۔
VPS پر Resilio Sync کو خود ہوسٹ کرنے سے آپ کو ایک ہمیشہ آن سنک پیئر ملتا ہے جو آپ کے شیئر کردہ فولڈرز کی کینونیکل کاپی رکھتا ہے، دن کے کسی بھی وقت شیئر پر کسی بھی دوسرے ڈیوائس سے آنے والی تبدیلیوں کو قبول کرتا ہے — کمرشل کلاؤڈ سنک کی بینڈ وڈتھ کیپس، فائل سائز کی حدود، یا بار بار آنے والی فیس کے بغیر۔
Key features of Resilio Sync
Direct peer-to-peer sync
Encrypted file transfer between your devices over a P2P channel — your data never sits on a third-party server.
No file size limits
Sync files and folders of any size without commercial cloud limits — only your storage and bandwidth matter.
Selective sync
Choose per-folder which devices receive the full content versus on-demand streaming, so phones do not have to mirror entire libraries.
Share keys and links
Read-only, read-write, and one-time-link share modes allow you to precisely control what each invited peer can do with a shared folder.
Native apps across platforms
Windows, macOS, Linux, iOS, Android, aur NAS systems ke liye first-party clients ka matlab hai ke har device natively aik hi protocol par baat karta hai.
Why run Resilio Sync on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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