Deploy Remmina in one click installation.
Multi-protocol remote desktop client supporting RDP, VNC, SSH, and SPICE, accessible from any web browser.
Choose a VPS plan for Remmina
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Remmina
Remmina aik feature-rich remote desktop client hai jo RDP, VNC, SSH, aur SPICE protocols ko aik hi application mein support karta hai, aur yeh browser-based interface ke zariye provide kiya jata hai. Remmina ko aik VPS par containerize karne se, aap Windows servers, Linux desktops, aur virtual machines tak kisi bhi device â€” jaise managed laptops, tablets, ya public computers â€” se access hasil kar sakte hain, baghair native clients install kiye ya har device ke liye software configure kiye.
Remmina ko aik VPS par markazi bananey se aik secure jump host banta hai jahan connection profiles aur credentials controlled infrastructure par store hote hain, bajaye iske ke woh endpoint devices par bikhre hue hon. Teams ko sabhi remote systems tak shared, consistently configured access se faida hota hai, aur naye members har zaroori server se foran connect ho sakte hain, baghair individual setup ke.
Key features of Remmina
Multi-Protocol Access
Connect via RDP, VNC, SSH, or SPICE from the same interface, covering Windows servers, Linux desktops, and KVM virtual machines in one place.
Browser-Based Interface
Access remote systems from any device with a web browser â€” no native client installation required on managed laptops, tablets, or shared workstations.
Saved Connection Profiles
Store connection details and credentials for every remote system so teams can connect instantly without re-entering hostnames and authentication data.
Clipboard and File Transfer
Share clipboard content and transfer files between your local session and remote systems over supported protocols for seamless cross-machine workflows.
Centralized Credential Storage
Keep remote access passwords on secure VPS infrastructure rather than on endpoint devices that could be lost, stolen, or compromised.
Why run Remmina on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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