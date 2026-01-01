Deploy Reiverr in one click installation.
Unified TV-friendly interface for Jellyfin, TMDB, Sonarr, and Radarr that replaces Overseerr-style discovery.
Choose a VPS plan for Reiverr
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Reiverr
Reiverr is an open-source front-end that combines media discovery, requesting, and playback into a single TV-friendly interface. Instead of jumping between Jellyfin, TMDB, Sonarr, and Radarr, users browse trending titles, get personalized recommendations, request missing content, and stream what is already in their library â€” all from one app optimized for remotes and 10-foot UIs.
Self-hosting Reiverr on your own VPS keeps every connected API key, watch history, and request log under your control. The plugin-based architecture lets you add new streaming sources without modifying the core, and the same backend can power both the web app and a native build on Samsung Tizen smart TVs.
Key features of Reiverr
TMDB Discovery
Browse trending movies and shows, personalized recommendations, cast, ratings, and trailers powered by The Movie Database.
Jellyfin Playback
Stream content that is already in your Jellyfin library directly inside Reiverr without switching apps or sessions.
Sonarr and Radarr Requests
Send missing titles straight to Sonarr or Radarr for automatic download and library import without opening either UI.
TV-First Interface
Remote-friendly navigation, large typography, and focus highlighting designed from the ground up for smart TVs and set-top boxes.
Plugin Architecture
Drop additional playback or source plugins into the mounted plugins folder to extend Reiverr without rebuilding the image.
Tizen Smart TV Build
Pair the hosted backend with the official Tizen build to install Reiverr as a native app on Samsung smart TVs.
Why run Reiverr on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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