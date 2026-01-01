Ralph is an open-source asset management and CMDB (Configuration Management Database) system built by Allegro for managing IT infrastructure at scale. It covers the full asset lifecycle â€” from purchase and assignment through retirement â€” across both data center racks and back-office environments, with built-in data center visualization for rack layouts and power capacity planning.

Self-hosting Ralph on your VPS gives your IT team a single source of truth for hardware inventory, software licenses, contracts, and support agreements without per-asset subscription costs. A comprehensive REST API makes Ralph straightforward to integrate with existing ticketing, monitoring, and procurement systems.