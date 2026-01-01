Deploy Quasarr in one click installation.
JDownloader bridge that exposes a Newznab indexer and SABnzbd download client for the entire Arr media stack.
Choose a VPS plan for Quasarr
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Quasarr
Quasarr ایک ہلکی پھلکی Python سروس ہے جو Newznab انڈیکسر اور SABnzbd ڈاؤن لوڈ کلائنٹ دونوں ہونے کا دکھاوا کرتی ہے، پھر ہر گریب کو JDownloader 2 کے ذریعے اس کے My JDownloader کلاؤڈ API پر بھیجتی ہے۔ اس کا نتیجہ ایک ہموار پل ہے جو Radarr، Sonarr، Lidarr، Prowlarr، اور Magazarr کو ایک کلک ہوسٹرز سے تلاش اور ڈاؤن لوڈ کرنے دیتا ہے بغیر کسی حقیقی Usenet یا BitTorrent کو چھوئے۔
Quasarr کو VPS پر خود ہوسٹ کرنے سے یہ پل JDownloader کے ساتھ چوبیس گھنٹے آن لائن رہتا ہے، اور اس میں محفوظ لنکس کے لیے ایک بلٹ ان CAPTCHA ڈکرپشن فلو شامل ہے۔ فعال GitHub اسپانسرز CAPTCHAs کو خود بخود حل کرنے کے لیے SponsorsHelper کو پلگ ان کر سکتے ہیں۔
Key features of Quasarr
JDownloader bridge
Forwards every grab from Radarr, Sonarr, Lidarr, and Magazarr straight into JDownloader 2 via the My JDownloader cloud API.
Newznab indexer
Quasarr ek Newznab-compatible search endpoint provide karta hai taake Arr stack supported one-click hosters par IMDb IDs ya text queries use karke releases dhoondh sake.
SABnzbd client emulation
Acts as a SABnzbd download client so Radarr, Sonarr, and Lidarr can queue, monitor, and import completed downloads with zero changes to their workflow.
CAPTCHA decryption
Built-in link decryption handles CAPTCHA-protected releases, with optional Tampermonkey scripts and SponsorsHelper integration for automatic solving.
Category and mirror control
Per-category whitelists for hostnames and download mirrors keep your library on the sources you trust without changing Arr configuration.
Notifications and auth
Optional Discord and Telegram notifications, along with form-based or HTTP Basic authentication, protect the web UI and keep you updated.
Why run Quasarr on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.
Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up 🚀
Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.
I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldn’t be more impressed. Kodee and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.
Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.
Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.
The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.