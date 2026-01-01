PufferPanel is a free, open-source web-based game server management panel that lets you create, configure, and operate dedicated game servers from a single interface. It supports a wide range of titles out of the box — including Minecraft, Factorio, Rust, ARK, and Source engine games — and uses templates so you can spin up new server types without touching the command line.

Self-hosting PufferPanel on your VPS gives you full control over your game servers, player data, and modding setup, with built-in user roles, SFTP access, and live console output. It is a lightweight alternative to commercial control panels and pairs naturally with a single-VPS gaming community.