Deploy Pterodactyl in one click installation.
Open-source game server management panel with Docker isolation, real-time console, and support for hundreds of games.
Choose a VPS plan for Pterodactyl
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Pterodactyl
Pterodactyl is the leading open-source game server management panel, trusted by hosting providers and gaming communities worldwide. Each game server runs in its own Docker container, preventing resource conflicts and keeping a compromised server from affecting others on the same machine. The modern React-based interface gives server owners real-time console access, file management, backup scheduling, and resource monitoring.
Self-hosting Pterodactyl eliminates per-server fees charged by managed hosting platforms and gives administrators full control over branding, authentication integrations, and custom eggs for unsupported games. This deployment covers the Panel with MariaDB and Redis â€” Wings must be installed separately on nodes where game servers will run.
Key features of Pterodactyl
Docker Isolation
Every game server runs in its own container, preventing resource conflicts and keeping the host system secure even if a server is compromised.
Real-Time Console
WebSocket-powered web console gives players and admins live access to server output and commands directly from the browser.
Automated Backups
Built-in backup scheduling stores server snapshots to S3-compatible storage, protecting game world data without manual intervention.
Multi-Node Scaling
Manage game servers spread across multiple physical machines from a single Panel, scaling capacity by adding Wings nodes as demand grows.
Community Eggs
Hundreds of community-contributed eggs cover Minecraft, Rust, ARK, Counter-Strike, and more â€” deploy any supported game in seconds.
Why run Pterodactyl on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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