Deploy PsiTransfer in one click installation.
Simple self-hosted file sharing with expiring links, password protection, and resumable uploads — no accounts required.
Choose a VPS plan for PsiTransfer
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with PsiTransfer
PsiTransfer ایک ہلکی پھلکی، اوپن سورس فائل ٹرانسفر سروس ہے جو میعاد ختم ہونے والے ڈاؤن لوڈ لنکس کے ذریعے فائلیں شیئر کرنے کے لیے ہے — بھیجنے والوں یا وصول کنندگان کے لیے کسی اکاؤنٹ کی ضرورت نہیں۔ فائلیں اپ لوڈ بکٹس میں منظم کی جاتی ہیں جن میں قابل ترتیب برقرار رکھنے کی مدت ہوتی ہے جو ایک بار کے ڈاؤن لوڈ سے لے کر 8 ہفتوں کی میعاد تک ہوتی ہے۔ ہر بکٹ کو اختیاری طور پر AES انکرپشن کے ساتھ پاس ورڈ سے محفوظ کیا جا سکتا ہے، اور وصول کنندگان بغیر کچھ انسٹال کیے ہر چیز کو ایک ہی زپ یا tar.gz آرکائیو کے طور پر ڈاؤن لوڈ کر سکتے ہیں۔
اپنے VPS پر PsiTransfer کی خود میزبانی فائل ٹرانسفر کو نجی رکھتی ہے: کلاؤڈ سروس کی طرف سے کوئی سائز کی حد نہیں، کوئی فائل میٹا ڈیٹا تیسرے فریق کو نہیں بھیجا جاتا، اور برقرار رکھنے کی پالیسیوں اور اسٹوریج پر مکمل کنٹرول۔ ایک اختیاری ایڈمن پینل آپ کو فعال اپ لوڈز کی نگرانی کرنے اور ایک ہی محفوظ صفحے سے اسٹوریج کا انتظام کرنے دیتا ہے۔
Key features of PsiTransfer
Expiring download links
Set retention from one-time download up to 8 weeks — files and their links are automatically cleaned up when they expire.
No accounts required
Recipients can directly download files from a shareable link, without needing to sign up or log in to any service.
Password-protected buckets
Secure any upload with AES-encrypted bucket passwords so only intended recipients can access the shared files.
Resumable uploads
Large file uploads resume automatically after network interruptions using the tus.io protocol, preventing failed transfers on slow connections.
Bulk download archive
Recipients can download all files in a bucket as a single zip or tar.gz archive with one click, without downloading files individually.
Admin dashboard
Monitor all active buckets, view storage usage, and delete uploads from a password-protected admin panel at /admin.
Why run PsiTransfer on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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