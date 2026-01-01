PocketBase packs a realtime SQLite database, user authentication (email/password and OAuth2), file storage, and an admin dashboard into a single Go binary. It auto-generates REST and WebSocket APIs for every collection you create, so you can go from zero to a working backend in minutes without spinning up separate services.

Self-hosting PocketBase on your own VPS keeps all user data and application records under your control, eliminates per-request cloud BaaS fees, and gives you a persistent, always-warm server with predictable costs as your app scales.