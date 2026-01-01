Deploy PigeonPod in one-click installation.
Self-hosted podcast feed generator that converts YouTube and Bilibili channels into subscribable RSS feeds for any podcast app.
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What you can build with PigeonPod
PigeonPod aik self-hosted podcast feed generator hai jo YouTube channels, playlists, videos, aur Bilibili content ko standard RSS podcast feeds mein tabdeel karta hai. PigeonPod ke andar kisi bhi YouTube channel ko subscribe karein aur yeh khud-ba-khud naye episodes ko audio ya video ke tor par download kar leta hai, aik password-protected RSS feed banata hai jisay koi bhi podcast client â€” Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Pocket Casts â€” barah-e-raast subscribe kar sakta hai.
Browser extensions ya manual workarounds ke bar-aks, PigeonPod aap ke apne server par poori pipeline ko handle karta hai: subscribing, yt-dlp ke zariye downloading, ffmpeg ke zariye transcoding, feed generation, aur RSS serving. Tamam zaroori tools Docker image ke andar shamil hain â€” mazeed kuch install ya configure karne ki zaroorat nahi.
Key features of PigeonPod
YouTube and Bilibili import
Subscribe to YouTube channels, playlists, and individual videos, or Bilibili channels and playlists â€” PigeonPod tracks new uploads and syncs them automatically.
Standard RSS feed output
Password-protected RSS feeds banata hai jinhein koi bhi podcast app subscribe kar sakti hai, jis se aapki YouTube subscriptions aapke regular podcast sunne ke workflow mein shamil ho jaati hain.
Audio and video quality control
Configure output format, bitrate, and quality per feed so you get compact audio-only files for listening or full video for watching â€” without re-downloading.
Episode filters and limits
Set keyword filters, duration thresholds, and episode count limits per feed to keep subscriptions focused on content you actually want.
S3 and local storage
Store downloaded episodes on the VPS volume or route them to any S3-compatible service â€” MinIO, Cloudflare R2, or AWS S3 â€” for larger libraries.
Why run PigeonPod on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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