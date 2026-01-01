Up to 69% off for PiGallery2

PiGallery2 کو ایک کلک انسٹالیشن میں تعینات کریں۔

ایک تیز، ڈائریکٹری-پہلے خود میزبان فوٹو گیلری جو ڈسک پر موجود تصاویر کے فولڈر کو ایک نفیس ویب البم میں بدل دیتی ہے۔

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PiGallery2 کو ایک کلک انسٹالیشن میں تعینات کریں۔

Choose a VPS plan for PiGallery2

63% off
KVM 1
Rs.5,599
Rs.2,099/mo
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Renews at Rs.3,399/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
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62% off
KVM 2
Rs.7,099
Rs.2,699/mo
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Renews at Rs.4,099/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
69% off
KVM 4
Rs.11,799
Rs.3,699/mo
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Renews at Rs.8,099/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
64% off
KVM 8
Rs.20,799
Rs.7,399/mo
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Renews at Rs.14,799/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth
63% off
KVM 1
Rs.5,599
Rs.2,099/mo
Choose plan
Renews at Rs.3,399/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
62% off
KVM 2
Rs.7,099
Rs.2,699/mo
Choose plan
Renews at Rs.4,099/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
69% off
KVM 4
Rs.11,799
Rs.3,699/mo
Choose plan
Renews at Rs.8,099/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
64% off
KVM 8
Rs.20,799
Rs.7,399/mo
Choose plan
Renews at Rs.14,799/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth

Every plan has everything you need and more

Docker Manager
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year
Docker Manager
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year

All plans are paid upfront. The monthly rate reflects the total plan price divided by the number of months in your plan.

What you can build with PiGallery2

PiGallery2 aik open-source, self-hosted photo gallery hai jo disk par mojood images ki directory ko aik tez aur modern web gallery ke tor par pesh karti hai — is mein koi upload pipeline, koi proprietary database, aur koi SaaS dependency nahi hai. Aap jo directory layout pehle se istemal kar rahe hain, wohi visitors ke liye album structure ban jata hai, is liye yeh personal photo archives, event galleries, family vacation albums, aur lightweight portfolios ke liye barabar mufeed hai.

Apne VPS par PiGallery2 ko self-host karne se aapki photos aur metadata aapke control mein rehti hain, bajaye iske ke woh kisi public photo service par hon jo image content ko face recognition ya training data ke liye istemal karti hai. Node.js backend jaan boojh kar halka banaya gaya hai — isay Raspberry Pi par achi tarah chalne ke liye design kiya gaya tha — is liye aik chota VPS plan bhi hazaron images ko aasani se host kar sakta hai, jabke tez thumbnails aur behtareen UI bhi faraham karta hai.

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What you can build with {name}

Key features of PiGallery2

Directory-first model

Your existing folder structure becomes the album hierarchy — drop new photos in via SCP, rsync, or a sync tool and they appear in the gallery automatically.

Fast thumbnails

Background indexer multiple sizes mein thumbnails banata hai, jo disk par cache kiye jaate hain taake visitors ko smooth scrolling milay, even cold loads par bhi.

EXIF and map view

Reads EXIF metadata to power per-photo info pages, geotagged map views, and search by camera, date, or tag.

Search and filtering

Search by date range, location, faces, tags, ratings, or filename without external indexers — all metadata stays in the local SQLite DB.

Sharing and privacy

Generate shareable links per album with optional passwords and expiry dates, or restrict albums to authenticated users only.

Read-only library

The image directory is mounted read-only so the server cannot accidentally modify or delete original photos during scans or thumbnail generation.

Why run PiGallery2 on Hostinger

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

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Docker VPS hosting you can rely on

Gad Iradufasha
Gad Iradufasha

I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.

Maxim Shishkin
Maxim Shishkin

Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up 🚀

Noel
Noel

Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.

Omkar
Omkar

I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldn’t be more impressed. Kodee and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.

Sylvain
Sylvain

Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.

Herriman
Herriman

Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.

Martin K
Martin K

The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.

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