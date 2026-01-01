Deploy PicoShare in one click installation.
Minimalist self-hosted file sharing with expiring links, guest uploads, and no file size limits.
Choose a VPS plan for PicoShare
Every plan has everything you need and more
All plans are paid upfront. The monthly rate reflects the total plan price divided by the number of months in your plan.
What you can build with PicoShare
PicoShare ایک اوپن سورس، منیمالسٹ فائل شیئرنگ سروس ہے جسے ایک کام بخوبی انجام دینے کے لیے ڈیزائن کیا گیا ہے: ایک فائل اپ لوڈ کریں اور براہ راست ڈاؤن لوڈ لنک شیئر کریں۔ مکمل کلاؤڈ سٹوریج پلیٹ فارمز کے برعکس، PicoShare میں کوئی فولڈر ہیرارکی، کوئی ملٹی یوزر اکاؤنٹس، اور کوئی سٹوریج کوٹاز نہیں ہیں — صرف ایک مشترکہ پاسفریز ہے جو ایڈمن انٹرفیس کو محفوظ رکھتی ہے اور ہر فائل کے لیے ایک صاف پبلک URL جو آپ شیئر کرتے ہیں۔ لنکس کو ایک قابل ترتیب وقت کی مدت یا ڈاؤن لوڈ کی تعداد کے بعد ختم ہونے کے لیے سیٹ کیا جا سکتا ہے، اور گیسٹ اپ لوڈ لنکس بیرونی شراکت داروں کو آپ کے سرور پر بغیر کسی اکاؤنٹ کے فائلیں جمع کرانے کی اجازت دیتے ہیں۔
اپنے VPS پر PicoShare کو خود ہوسٹ کرنے کا مطلب ہے کہ مشترکہ فائلیں آپ کے اپنے انفراسٹرکچر پر محفوظ ہوتی ہیں جس میں آپ اور آپ کے وصول کنندگان کے درمیان کوئی تیسرا فریق پلیٹ فارم نہیں ہوتا، اور کوئی فائل بہت بڑی ہونے کی وجہ سے مسترد نہیں ہوتی۔
Key features of PicoShare
Expiring share links
Links ko aik khaas muddat ya downloads ki tadaad ke baad expire hone ke liye set karein, taake shared files apna maqsad poora hone ke baad khud-ba-khud hat jaayen.
Guest upload links
Generate one-time or reusable upload links so that external collaborators can submit files to your server without creating an account or viewing your other files.
No file size limits
PicoShare imposes no restrictions on file size or type, so you can share large videos, disk images, or archives that cloud services would reject.
Zero external dependencies
SQLite saara metadata local level par store karta hai — koi database server nahi, koi Redis nahi, koi background workers nahi — jis se poora deployment ek single container ban jaata hai.
Direct download URLs
Har shared file ko aik saaf, mustaqil direct-download URL milta hai taake recipients web interface par navigate kiye baghair ya sign in kiye baghair download kar saken.
Why run PicoShare on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Recommended server location:
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Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.
Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up 🚀
Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.
I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldn’t be more impressed. Kodee and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.
Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.
Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.
The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.
I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.
Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up 🚀
Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.
I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldn’t be more impressed. Kodee and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.
Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.
Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.
The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.
30-day money-back guarantee
Try it risk-free with our 30-day money-back guarantee. See our refund policy for details.
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