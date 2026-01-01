Deploy phpIPAM in one click installation.
اوپن سورس آئی پی ایڈریس مینجمنٹ ٹول جو IPv4/IPv6 سب نیٹس اور نیٹ ورک ریسورسز کو ٹریک اور منظم کرنے کے لیے ہے۔
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What you can build with phpIPAM
phpIPAM ایک سیلف ہوسٹڈ، ویب پر مبنی IP ایڈریس مینجمنٹ (IPAM) ایپلیکیشن ہے جو نیٹ ورک ایڈمنسٹریٹرز کو IPv4 اور IPv6 ایڈریس اسپیس کو ٹریک اور منظم کرنے کا ایک منظم طریقہ فراہم کرتی ہے۔ اسپریڈ شیٹس کو برقرار رکھنے یا ملکیتی نیٹ ورک مینجمنٹ سافٹ ویئر پر انحصار کرنے کے بجائے، phpIPAM سب نیٹ پلاننگ، IP ایلوکیشن ٹریکنگ، VLAN مینجمنٹ، اور خودکار نیٹ ورک ڈسکوری کے لیے ایک ڈیٹا بیس پر مبنی انٹرفیس فراہم کرتا ہے۔
اپنی انفراسٹرکچر پر phpIPAM چلانے کا مطلب ہے کہ آپ کا IP ایڈریس ڈیٹا — سب نیٹس، VLAN اسائنمنٹس، NAT میپنگز، اور ڈیوائس ریکارڈز — آپ کے کنٹرول میں موجود سرورز پر رہتا ہے، بغیر کسی کلاؤڈ انحصار یا لائسنسنگ لاگت کے۔ بلٹ ان نیٹ ورک سکینر ایک قابل ترتیب شیڈول پر ہوسٹس کو پنگ کرتا ہے تاکہ IP اسٹیٹس کو موجودہ رکھا جا سکے، اور REST API آپ کو IP مینجمنٹ کو پروویژننگ پائپ لائنز اور آٹومیشن ورک فلوز میں ضم کرنے کے قابل بناتا ہے۔
Key features of phpIPAM
Subnet visualization
View IPv4 and IPv6 address space graphically, with free space tracking and subnet hierarchy displayed at a glance.
Automated network scanning
Built-in network discovery pings hosts on a configurable schedule and updates IP status automatically without manual input.
VLAN and VRF management
Track VLANs and VRFs alongside IP addresses to maintain a complete picture of your network segmentation.
REST API access
Programmatic IP management via REST API lets you integrate phpIPAM into provisioning workflows and infrastructure automation.
PowerDNS integration
Synchronize hostname and IP records directly with PowerDNS to keep DNS and IPAM data consistent without manual updates.
Why run phpIPAM on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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