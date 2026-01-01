PhotoPrism is a privacy-first photo management platform that uses AI to automatically classify, tag, and search your entire photo collection. Facial recognition, object detection, and location-based organization work locally on your server â€” your photos never leave your hardware.

Self-hosting PhotoPrism on your VPS gives you a powerful alternative to Google Photos and iCloud that scales to millions of images, supports RAW files and 4K video, and keeps every memory under your full control with no storage limits imposed by a third-party subscription plan.