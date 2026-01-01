Paymenter is an open-source billing platform designed specifically for hosting companies and service providers who require professional subscription management without per-transaction fees or proprietary licensing costs. It manages the complete customer lifecycle â€” from service provisioning to invoice generation and payment collection â€” with native integrations for Stripe, PayPal, Pterodactyl, cPanel, Plesk, and DirectAdmin. Developed on Laravel with a clean admin dashboard, Paymenter offers hosting businesses the flexibility to customize every aspect of their billing experience.

Self-hosting Paymenter on your VPS ensures no transaction markup, no customer limits, and complete control over the platform. MariaDB and Redis operate locally for fast checkout experiences and responsive admin operations, while the MIT license allows you to modify and extend the platform to match your exact business model.