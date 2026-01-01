Deploy PatchMon in one click installation.
Self-hosted Linux patch management and fleet monitoring platform with in-browser SSH terminal and compliance scanning.
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What you can build with PatchMon
PatchMon is an open-source Linux patch management and fleet monitoring platform that gives sysadmins a single dashboard to track, approve, and deploy patches across all managed Linux hosts. It provides real-time package health visibility, orchestrated patching with approval workflows, OpenSCAP and CIS compliance scanning, Docker Bench security auditing, and an in-browser SSH terminal powered by Apache Guacamole â€” all without requiring any SSH client on the management machine.
Unlike commercial patch management solutions that charge per-node fees, PatchMon is free to self-host and connects to managed hosts through a lightweight agent. All patch history, compliance reports, and host inventory stay on your own infrastructure with no data sent to external services.
Key features of PatchMon
Fleet-wide patch orchestration
Review pending updates across your entire Linux fleet, approve patch batches, and deploy them with scheduling and rollback controls from a single dashboard.
In-browser SSH terminal
Access any managed host directly from the browser via an Apache Guacamole-powered terminal â€” no SSH client installation or port forwarding required.
Compliance scanning
Run OpenSCAP, CIS benchmark, and Docker Bench security scans against managed hosts and track compliance posture over time without separate tooling.
Real-time package health
See which packages are outdated, vulnerable, or missing across every managed host in real time, with severity indicators and CVE links.
Patch approval workflows
Require explicit approval before patches are deployed to production hosts, with audit trails that log who approved what and when.
Why run PatchMon on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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