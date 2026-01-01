Up to 69% off for Pastefy

Deploy Pastefy in one click installation.

Self-hosted pastebin with syntax highlighting for 100+ languages, folder organization, password protection, and a REST API for programmatic access.

Launch your application instantly
Free Automatic weekly backups
AI-managed VPS
Rs.2,099/mo
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30-day money-back guarantee
Deploy Pastefy in one click installation.

Choose a VPS plan for Pastefy

63% off
KVM 1
Rs.5,599
Rs.2,099/mo
Choose plan
Renews at Rs.3,399/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
62% off
KVM 2
Rs.7,099
Rs.2,699/mo
Choose plan
Renews at Rs.4,099/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
69% off
KVM 4
Rs.11,799
Rs.3,699/mo
Choose plan
Renews at Rs.8,099/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
64% off
KVM 8
Rs.20,799
Rs.7,399/mo
Choose plan
Renews at Rs.14,799/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth
63% off
KVM 1
Rs.5,599
Rs.2,099/mo
Choose plan
Renews at Rs.3,399/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
62% off
KVM 2
Rs.7,099
Rs.2,699/mo
Choose plan
Renews at Rs.4,099/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
69% off
KVM 4
Rs.11,799
Rs.3,699/mo
Choose plan
Renews at Rs.8,099/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
64% off
KVM 8
Rs.20,799
Rs.7,399/mo
Choose plan
Renews at Rs.14,799/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth

Every plan has everything you need and more

Docker Manager
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year
Docker Manager
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year

All plans are paid upfront. The monthly rate reflects the total plan price divided by the number of months in your plan.

What you can build with Pastefy

Pastefy is a self-hosted pastebin platform that provides developers and teams with a private, feature-rich alternative to public code sharing services. Featuring syntax highlighting for over 100 programming languages, organized folder structures for snippet collections, password-protected pastes, and customizable expiration settings, it addresses every code-sharing requirement without transmitting sensitive data to external servers. A REST API facilitates programmatic snippet creation directly from CI pipelines, editors, and automation scripts.

By self-hosting Pastefy on your VPS, you ensure that API keys, database credentials, internal configurations, and proprietary logic remain entirely within your own infrastructure. This allows you to eliminate the size and rate limits typically imposed by public pastebin services, and furthermore, empowers you to enforce custom data retention policies that fully meet your organization's stringent security and compliance requirements.

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What you can build with {name}

Key features of Pastefy

Syntax Highlighting

Supports over 100 programming and markup languages with accurate highlighting, making complex code readable during reviews, debugging sessions, and pair programming.

Password-Protected Pastes

Secure sensitive snippets using a password, ensuring that only authorized recipients can view credentials, configuration files, or proprietary code shared during troubleshooting.

Folder Organization

Group related snippets into folders and maintain curated collections of reusable templates, configuration examples, and reference implementations.

Paste Expiration

Set expiration times so sensitive debugging information, temporary tokens, and incident logs are automatically removed without requiring manual cleanup.

REST API Access

Create and retrieve pastes programmatically from CI/CD pipelines, editor plugins, and automation scripts with a straightforward REST API.

Why run Pastefy on Hostinger

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

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Launch locally. Grow globally

Choose a server location close to your audience to boost loading speeds. We have data centers across North America, Europe, Asia, and South America.
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Launch locally. Grow globally

Docker VPS hosting you can rely on

Gad Iradufasha
Gad Iradufasha

I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.

Maxim Shishkin
Maxim Shishkin

Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up ðŸš€

Noel
Noel

Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.

Omkar
Omkar

I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldnâ€™t be more impressed. Kodee and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.

Sylvain
Sylvain

Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.

Herriman
Herriman

Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.

Martin K
Martin K

The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.

30-day money-back guarantee

Try it risk-free with our 30-day money-back guarantee. See our refund policy for details.

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