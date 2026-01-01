Pastefy is a self-hosted pastebin platform that provides developers and teams with a private, feature-rich alternative to public code sharing services. Featuring syntax highlighting for over 100 programming languages, organized folder structures for snippet collections, password-protected pastes, and customizable expiration settings, it addresses every code-sharing requirement without transmitting sensitive data to external servers. A REST API facilitates programmatic snippet creation directly from CI pipelines, editors, and automation scripts.

By self-hosting Pastefy on your VPS, you ensure that API keys, database credentials, internal configurations, and proprietary logic remain entirely within your own infrastructure. This allows you to eliminate the size and rate limits typically imposed by public pastebin services, and furthermore, empowers you to enforce custom data retention policies that fully meet your organization's stringent security and compliance requirements.