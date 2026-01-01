PairDrop is a modern, web-based file sharing platform that offers AirDrop-style transfers across all devices and operating systems. Leveraging WebRTC technology, files are transferred directly from sender to recipient without involving the server — the VPS merely coordinates the connection. Simply open the web interface on any device, identify other users on the network, and send files with a single click. No accounts, no applications, and no size limitations are imposed.

Self-hosting PairDrop provides your home or office with a permanent, always-accessible file sharing hub, secured by HTTPS via Traefik. Files are never routed through third-party storage, transfers operate at full local network speeds, and this self-hosted approach ensures no per-file or bandwidth costs, irrespective of the volume your team shares.