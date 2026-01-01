Deploy PairDrop with one-click installation.
Browser-based AirDrop alternative for instant peer-to-peer file transfers between any devices on your network, no app installation required.
Choose a VPS plan for PairDrop
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with PairDrop
PairDrop is a modern, web-based file sharing platform that offers AirDrop-style transfers across all devices and operating systems. Leveraging WebRTC technology, files are transferred directly from sender to recipient without involving the server — the VPS merely coordinates the connection. Simply open the web interface on any device, identify other users on the network, and send files with a single click. No accounts, no applications, and no size limitations are imposed.
Self-hosting PairDrop provides your home or office with a permanent, always-accessible file sharing hub, secured by HTTPS via Traefik. Files are never routed through third-party storage, transfers operate at full local network speeds, and this self-hosted approach ensures no per-file or bandwidth costs, irrespective of the volume your team shares.
Key features of PairDrop
Peer-to-Peer via WebRTC
Files transfer directly between devices at full network speed — the server only brokers the connection, so your data never sits in intermediate storage.
No Installation Needed
Operates on any modern browser across Windows, macOS, Linux, iOS, and Android — users simply visit the URL and can begin sharing instantly.
Automatic Device Discovery
Devices on the same network appear automatically in the interface, making it easy to select a recipient without typing addresses or pairing codes.
No File Limits
PairDrop پر فائل سائز کی کوئی پابندیاں یا ٹائپ فلٹرز نہیں ہیں، لہٰذا آپ چھوٹے ٹیکسٹ اسنیپٹس سے لے کر بڑی ویڈیو فائلوں تک کچھ بھی بغیر کسی اضافی تدبیر کے شیئر کر سکتے ہیں۔
QR Code Pairing
Scan a QR code to connect mobile devices instantly, eliminating the need to type network addresses when sharing between phones and computers.
Why run PairDrop on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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