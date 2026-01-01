Deploy Owncast in one click installation.
Self-hosted live streaming and chat server â€” broadcast live video on your own terms without relying on Twitch or YouTube.
Choose a VPS plan for Owncast
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Owncast
Owncast aik muft, open-source self-hosted live streaming aur chat server hai jo aapko apni broadcasts par mukammal control deta hai. Yeh commercial platforms jaise Twitch ya YouTube Live ko aapki apni dedicated stream se badal deta hai, jahan aap qawaid tay karte hain, audience ke saath rishta aapka hota hai, aur tamaam content aur viewer data apne server par rakhte hain.
Standard RTMP broadcasting software jaise OBS, Streamlabs, aur XSplit ke saath compatible, Owncast un tools ke saath kaam karta hai jinhe streamers pehle se jaante hain. Yeh Fediverse ke saath bhi ActivityPub ke zariye integrate hota hai, jis se Mastodon aur deegar decentralized platforms par mojood users aapko follow kar sakte hain aur jab aap live hon to notifications hasil kar sakte hain â€” unhe aapki site par account banane ki zaroorat nahi hoti.
Key features of Owncast
RTMP Broadcasting
Connect directly from OBS, Streamlabs, or any RTMP-compatible encoder â€” no proprietary plugins or software changes required.
Built-In Live Chat
Integrated real-time chat allows viewers to interact during your stream without needing third-party widgets or external chat services.
Fediverse Integration
ActivityPub support se Mastodon aur doosre Fediverse users aapki stream ko follow kar sakte hain aur go-live notifications receive kar sakte hain, jis se decentralized networks par aapki reach barhti hai.
Custom Branding
Set your own name, logo, description, and social links so your stream page reflects your identity, not a generic platform template.
Stream Recording
Optionally save broadcasts locally for on-demand replay, giving viewers access to your content even after the live stream ends.
Why run Owncast on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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