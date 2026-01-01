Deploy Overleaf in one click installation.
Open-source collaborative LaTeX editor for scientific writing, research papers, and technical documents.
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What you can build with Overleaf
Overleaf aik browser-based collaborative LaTeX editor hai jo duniya bhar mein millions of researchers, academics, aur engineers istemal karte hain. Yeh local LaTeX installations ko cloud-based environment se replace karta hai jahan teams real time mein documents likh, compile, aur review kar sakti hain â€” full LaTeX support ke saath jismein custom packages, BibTeX, aur cross-referencing shamil hain.
Apne VPS par Overleaf ko self-host karne se sensitive research, proprietary manuscripts, aur institutional documents mukammal taur par aapke control mein rehte hain. Aapko wahi real-time collaboration aur rich LaTeX compilation pipeline milti hai jaisi cloud service mein, baghair data aapke infrastructure se bahar nikle ya per-seat SaaS subscriptions ki zaroorat pade.
Key features of Overleaf
Real-Time Collaboration
Multiple authors edit the same LaTeX document simultaneously, with changes appearing instantly for all collaborators.
Full LaTeX Compilation
Compiles documents with pdfLaTeX, XeLaTeX, and LuaLaTeX, including support for custom packages, BibTeX, and Biber bibliographies.
Version History
Every saved version of a document is retained, allowing you to compare changes and restore any previous state of your project.
Rich Template Library
Start new documents from a built-in library of academic, journal, thesis, and presentation templates without manual setup.
Track Changes
Review and accept or reject individual edits from collaborators, matching the review workflows used in academic publishing.
Git Integration
Git repositories se projects ko push aur pull karein, jisse browser-based editor ke saath local editing workflows enable ho sakein.
Why run Overleaf on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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