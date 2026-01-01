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Open-source form builder for creating beautiful, embeddable forms with logic, notifications, and analytics.
Choose a VPS plan for OpnForm
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with OpnForm
OpnForm is an open-source alternative to Typeform and Google Forms, built for teams that want full control over their form data and submission pipeline. It provides a drag-and-drop form editor with conditional logic, multi-page forms, file uploads, and a wide range of field types â€” all without per-response fees or data leaving your infrastructure.
Self-hosting OpnForm gives you unlimited responses, custom branding, and the ability to connect form submissions directly to your own databases, webhooks, and notification channels. You set the data retention policies and control who has access to submission data, making it suitable for regulated industries and privacy-conscious teams.
Key features of OpnForm
Drag-and-drop builder
Build forms visually with 20+ field types including file uploads, signatures, rating scales, and matrix grids.
Conditional logic
Show or hide fields based on previous answers to guide respondents through relevant questions only.
Webhook and notifications
Trigger webhooks and email notifications on every submission so your team is alerted and your systems stay in sync.
Embeddable anywhere
Forms ko popup, slider, ya inline widget ke tor par kisi bhi website par embed karein, visitors ko aapke page se redirect kiye baghair.
Response management
View, filter, and export all form submissions from a built-in dashboard with column-level search and CSV export.
Why run OpnForm on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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