Deploy OpenSpeedTest with one-click installation.
Self-hosted HTML5 network speed test measuring download, upload, ping, and jitter without plugins or third-party services.
Choose a VPS plan for OpenSpeedTest
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with OpenSpeedTest
OpenSpeedTest ایک مفت، اوپن سورس HTML5 سپیڈ ٹیسٹ ایپلیکیشن ہے جو مکمل طور پر براؤزر میں چلتی ہے اور اسے Flash، Java، یا کسی بھی کلائنٹ سائیڈ سافٹ ویئر کی ضرورت نہیں ہوتی۔ یہ فونز، ٹیبلٹس، سمارٹ ٹی ویز، اور ڈیسک ٹاپ کمپیوٹرز پر کسی بھی جدید ویب براؤزر سے ڈاؤن لوڈ سپیڈ، اپ لوڈ سپیڈ، پنگ، اور جِٹر کی درست پیمائش کرتی ہے۔
اپنے VPS پر OpenSpeedTest کو خود ہوسٹ کرنے سے آپ کو اپنے ہوسٹ کردہ ایپلیکیشنز کے قریب ایک نجی، غیر جانبدارانہ پیمائش کا اینڈ پوائنٹ ملتا ہے۔ ISP تعلقات سے متاثر ہونے والی عوامی سپیڈ ٹیسٹ سروسز کے برعکس، آپ کا انسٹنس آپ کے اپنے سرور کی حقیقی کارکردگی کی پیمائش کرتا ہے — جو نیٹ ورک کے مسائل کی تشخیص، ISP کی سپیڈ کی تصدیق، اور VPN کنکشنز کی بینچ مارکنگ کے لیے مثالی ہے بغیر کسی تیسری پارٹی کے ساتھ ڈیٹا شیئر کیے۔
Key features of OpenSpeedTest
Pure HTML5 Implementation
No plugins, Flash, or Java required — runs in any modern browser on any device, including IE10 and newer.
Complete Network Metrics
Measures download speed, upload speed, ping latency, and jitter in a single test run.
Lightweight NGINX Server
Minimal resource footprint means OpenSpeedTest runs efficiently alongside other applications on the same VPS.
تیسرے فریق کے ساتھ ڈیٹا شیئرنگ نہیں
All test data stays on your server — no speed results, IP addresses, or usage statistics sent to external services.
Responsive Design
Works on desktop, tablet, and mobile with a clean interface free of advertisements and premium upgrade prompts.
Why run OpenSpeedTest on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.
Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up 🚀
Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.
I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldn’t be more impressed. Kodee and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.
Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.
Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.
The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.