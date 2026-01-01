OliveTin is a small, self-hosted Go service that transforms predefined shell commands into secure, click-to-run buttons within a web UI. The administrator outlines each action in a YAML configuration file â€” specifying the name, icon, command, optional arguments, and an optional confirmation dialog â€” and OliveTin then renders these as a neat dashboard that anyone with access can execute without needing to interact with a terminal.

Self-hosting OliveTin on your own Virtual Private Server (VPS) provides non-technical household members, junior teammates, or kiosk-style touchscreens with a controlled subset of operations they can safely perform â€” such as restarting a stuck service, sending a wake-on-LAN packet, refreshing a Plex library, or initiating a backup â€” all without the need to share SSH credentials or risk arbitrary command execution. Since OliveTin only executes commands that you have explicitly defined, the potential impact remains confined by the YAML configuration.