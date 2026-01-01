Open-source network infrastructure modeling and documentation platform for IP addresses, racks, and circuits.
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Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with NetBox
NetBox نیٹ ورک انفراسٹرکچر کی ماڈلنگ اور دستاویزات کے لیے ایک اہم اوپن سورس پلیٹ فارم ہے۔ یہ اصل میں DigitalOcean نے تیار کیا تھا، اور یہ IP ایڈریس مینجمنٹ (IPAM)، ڈیٹا سینٹر انفراسٹرکچر مینجمنٹ (DCIM)، سرکٹس، کنکشنز، اور ورچوئلائزیشن وسائل کے لیے معلومات کا ایک جامع ذریعہ فراہم کرتا ہے۔ نیٹ ورک انجینئرز NetBox کو اپنے پورے انفراسٹرکچر میں ہر ڈیوائس، کیبل، IP ایڈریس، اور VLAN کو ٹریک کرنے کے لیے استعمال کرتے ہیں۔
اپنے VPS پر NetBox کو خود ہوسٹ کرنے سے تمام نیٹ ورک دستاویزات نجی رہتی ہیں اور آپ کی آپریشنز ٹیم کے لیے قابل رسائی ہوتی ہیں۔ اس تعیناتی میں ڈیٹا اسٹوریج کے لیے PostgreSQL، کیشنگ اور بیک گراؤنڈ ٹاسکس کے لیے Redis، اور قابل اعتماد ٹاسک ایگزیکیوشن کے لیے ایک وقف شدہ ورکر پروسیس شامل ہے۔ پہلی لانچ پر ایک ایڈمن اکاؤنٹ خود بخود ان اسناد کے ساتھ بنایا جاتا ہے جو تعیناتی کے دوران کنفیگر کی گئی تھیں۔
Key features of NetBox
IP address management
Track IP prefixes, addresses, ranges, and VLANs with hierarchical organization and utilization tracking.
Device inventory
Model network devices, device types, manufacturers, and platforms with rack elevation diagrams and cable traces.
Circuit tracking
Document WAN circuits, providers, and connections with A/Z termination mapping and contract details.
REST and GraphQL APIs
Full REST and GraphQL APIs enable automation, integration with monitoring tools, and programmatic infrastructure management.
Custom fields
Extend any object type with custom fields, tags, and validation rules to fit your organization's specific documentation needs.
Change logging
Complete audit trail of every change to infrastructure records with user attribution and timestamps.
Why run NetBox on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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