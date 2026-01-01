Deploy Neko in one click installation.
Self-hosted virtual browser that streams a shared session to multiple users in real time via WebRTC.
Choose a VPS plan for Neko
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Neko
Neko is a self-hosted virtual browser that streams a live browser session over WebRTC so multiple users can view and control it simultaneously. Originally built for watch parties, it has grown into a versatile remote-browser platform supporting Firefox, Chromium, and other engines with persistent profile storage.
Self-hosting Neko on your own VPS puts you in control of who can access the session, keeps your home IP private, and provides the upload bandwidth needed to stream smoothly to every connected viewer without relying on third-party screen-sharing services.
Key features of Neko
Real-Time WebRTC Streaming
Ultra-low latency streaming makes remote browser interaction feel as responsive as local browsing, even for multiple simultaneous viewers.
Multi-User Control
Multiple users can share cursor control and keyboard input in the same session, with visual indicators showing each participant's cursor position.
Role-Based Access
Admin and member roles let you grant or revoke control on the fly, keeping sensitive operations protected while allowing collaborative browsing.
Persistent Browser Profile
Browser settings, bookmarks, and session data are stored in a named volume so your virtual browser picks up exactly where it left off after restarts.
Flexible Browser Engines
Choose from Firefox, Chromium, ungoogled-chromium, and other variants to match your privacy, compatibility, or feature requirements.
Why run Neko on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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