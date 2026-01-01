Nango is an open-source infrastructure layer designed for connecting to external APIs. Instead of having to write custom OAuth flows, token-refresh logic, and rate-limit handling for each and every service, Nango manages all of this through a single, unified backend. Developers only need to configure integrations once, and then they can access any supported service via Nango's transparent proxy â€” which comes with built-in support for over 300 APIs, including Salesforce, GitHub, Slack, Stripe, and Notion.

Self-hosting Nango on your own VPS ensures that your customers' OAuth grants and API tokens remain on infrastructure that you control. No third-party service will ever handle your users' credentials. Everything is encrypted at rest with a key that you own and stored in a PostgreSQL database running alongside the server.