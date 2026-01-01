Deploy Nango in one click installation.
Open-source platform that manages OAuth, token refresh, and API connectivity for 300+ third-party integrations.
Choose a VPS plan for Nango
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Nango
Nango is an open-source infrastructure layer designed for connecting to external APIs. Instead of having to write custom OAuth flows, token-refresh logic, and rate-limit handling for each and every service, Nango manages all of this through a single, unified backend. Developers only need to configure integrations once, and then they can access any supported service via Nango's transparent proxy â€” which comes with built-in support for over 300 APIs, including Salesforce, GitHub, Slack, Stripe, and Notion.
Self-hosting Nango on your own VPS ensures that your customers' OAuth grants and API tokens remain on infrastructure that you control. No third-party service will ever handle your users' credentials. Everything is encrypted at rest with a key that you own and stored in a PostgreSQL database running alongside the server.
Key features of Nango
Unified OAuth flows
Nango handles authorization URL generation, token exchange, and callback processing for 300+ APIs, eliminating custom auth code for each integration.
Automatic token refresh
Access tokens are silently refreshed before expiry so your integrations never fail mid-session due to stale credentials.
Embeddable Connect UI
A prebuilt, white-labeled OAuth consent screen lets your users authorize third-party accounts from within your application with a single user flow.
Transparent API proxy
Nango ke zariye API calls ko route karein taake aapko automatic retries, rate-limit backoff, aur normalized error responses mil sakein, baghair kisi per-API middleware ke.
Webhook normalization
Receive, verify, and forward webhooks from any connected provider through a single ingestion endpoint with unified payload handling.
Encrypted credential storage
All OAuth tokens and API keys are encrypted at rest using your own key and stored exclusively in the self-hosted PostgreSQL database.
Why run Nango on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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