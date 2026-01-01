Deploy Multica in one click installation.
Open-source managed agents platform that turns coding AI agents into teammates you can assign work to.
Choose a VPS plan for Multica
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Multica
Multica ایک اوپن سورس مینیجڈ ایجنٹس پلیٹ فارم ہے جو آپ کو کوڈنگ AI ایجنٹس کو ایک بار کی چیٹ سیشنز کے بجائے ٹیم کے ساتھیوں کی طرح برتاؤ کرنے دیتا ہے۔ مخصوص ایجنٹس کو ٹاسک تفویض کریں، حقیقی وقت میں ان کی پیشرفت دیکھیں، اور ایک دوبارہ استعمال کے قابل مہارتوں کی لائبریری بنائیں جو وقت کے ساتھ ساتھ آپ کی ٹیم کے ساتھ کام کرنے سے بڑھتی ہے۔ یہ کسی بھی ایجنٹ CLI کو سپورٹ کرتا ہے جو مقامی طور پر انسٹال ہے — Claude Code، Codex، GitHub Copilot، Gemini، اور دیگر — ایک ہلکے پھلکے ڈیمن کے ذریعے جو آپ کی مشینوں کو مرکزی سرور سے جوڑتا ہے۔
اپنے VPS پر Multica کو خود ہوسٹ کرنے سے ہر ٹاسک، کوڈ کی تبدیلی، اور انٹیگریشن کی اسناد آپ کے اپنے انفراسٹرکچر کے اندر رہتی ہیں جس میں کوئی فی سیٹ فیس نہیں ہوتی اور کوئی تھرڈ پارٹی ایجنٹ ٹیلی میٹری نہیں ہوتی۔ pgvector کے ساتھ PostgreSQL پہلے سے کنفیگر شدہ آتا ہے، لہذا پلیٹ فارم پہلی بوٹ سے ہی پروڈکشن کے لیے تیار ہوتا ہے۔
Key features of Multica
Multi-agent support
Connect Claude Code, Codex, GitHub Copilot, Gemini, and other coding agent CLIs through a single dashboard.
Local execution daemon
A lightweight daemon runs on your own machines so agents execute against the real workspace and the credentials you already have.
Task assignment and tracking
Assign work to specific agents and track progress, output, and decisions in real time, without polling chat threads.
Reusable skills library
Capture agent skills once and reapply them across workspaces and teammates so that capability builds up over time.
Webhook automation
Trigger agent workflows from GitHub, Lark, or any external service through built-in autopilot webhook handlers.
Self-hosted data ownership
All tasks, code changes, and integration credentials stay on your VPS with no telemetry and no per-seat pricing.
Why run Multica on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.
Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up 🚀
Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.
I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldn’t be more impressed. Kodee and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.
Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.
Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.
The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.